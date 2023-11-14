Adam Fuller on Broyles Award list; FSU's OL semifinalist for Moore Award
Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is a nominee for the Frank Broyles Award, which is presented to the nation's top assistant football coach.
The Seminoles' defense is 15th in the FBS, allowing 17.3 points per game. FSU is also No. 5 in third-down conversion defense (27.8 percent) and 23rd against the pass, giving up 193.5 yards per game.
The 57 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches.
The nominees are:
AIR FORCE – Brian Knorr, Defensive Coordinator
ALABAMA – Tommy Rees, Offensive Coordinator/QB
APPALACHIAN STATE – Frank Ponce, Offensive Coordinator/QB
ARIZONA – Johnny Nansen, Defensive Coordinator
ARIZONA STATE – Brian Ward, Defensive Coordinator
ARKANSAS – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/LB
BOSTON COLLEGE – Matt Applebaum, Offensive Line
BYU – Jernaro Gilford, Cornerbacks
CINCINNATI – Bryan Brown, Assoc. Head Coach/ DC
CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin, Defensive Coordinator/LB
COLORADO STATE – James Finley, Tight Ends
DUKE – Tyler Santucci, Defensive Coordinator/LB
FLORIDA STATE – Adam Fuller, Defensive Coordinator
GEORGIA – Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/QB
GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Bryan Ellis, Offensive Coordinator/QB
GEORGIA TECH – Buster Faulkner, Offensive Coordinator/TE
IOWA - Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Sec.
IOWA STATE – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator
JAMES MADISON – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator/LB
KANSAS – Jim Zebrowski, Quarterbacks
KANSAS STATE – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator/S
LOUISVILLE – Ron English, Defensive Coordinator
LSU – Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator/TE
MEMPHIS – Tim Cramsey, Offensive Coordinator
MIAMI – Lance Guidry, Defensive Coordinator
MICHIGAN – Sherrone Moore, Offensive Coordinator/OL
MISSOURI – Kirby Moore, Offensive Coordinator
NC STATE – Tony Gibson, Defensive Coordinator/LB
NEBRASKA – Tony White, Assoc. Head Coach/DC
NORTH CAROLINA – Chip Lindsey, Offensive Coordinator/QB
NORTH TEXAS – Drew Svoboda, Special Teams
NOTRE DAME – Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator/LB
OHIO – Spence Nowinsky, Defensive Coordinator/DE
OHIO STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/LB
OKLAHOMA – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator/QB
OLE MISS – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/LB
OREGON – Will Stein, Offensive Coordinator
OREGON STATE – Jim Michalczik, Assoc. Head Coach/Run Game/OL
PENN STATE – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/LB
RICE – Marques Tuiasosopo, Offensive Coordinator/QB
RUTGERS – Joe Harasymiak, Defensive Coordinator
SAN JOSE STATE – Josh Oglesby, Offensive Line/RG
SMU – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator
TENNESSEE – Tim Banks, Defensive Coordinator
TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator/OLB
TEXAS STATE – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator
TEXAS TECH – Kenny Perry, Assoc. Head Coach/Special Teams/RB
TOLEDO – Mike Hallett, Co-Offensive Coordinator/OL
TULANE – Shiel Wood, Defensive Coordinator/LB
UAB – Alex Mortensen, Offensive Coordinator
UCLA – D’Anton Lynn, Defensive Coordinator
UNLV – Brennan Marion, Offensive Coordinator
UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/S
UTAH STATE – Kyle Cefalo, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR
UTSA – Jess Loepp, Defensive Coordinator/S
WASHINGTON – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator
WEST VIRGINIA – Matt Moore, Offensive Line
A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.
Davey O'Brien Award
Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award presented to the best quarterback in college football, it was announced Tuesday.
Travis, a redshirt senior from West Palm Beach, was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist as the nation’s top player on Monday. Travis is Florida State's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns responsible for, records he achieved earlier this year. Travis is averaging 289.4 yards of offense per game in 2023, with 27 total touchdowns and just two turnovers.
Travis has led the Seminoles to 16 consecutive wins, the third-longest winning streak in FSU history and the fifth-longest in ACC history. Florida State is 10-0 overall and completed ACC play a perfect 8-0 for the 10th time overall and the first time since 2014.
2023 Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalists
Carson Beck, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.
Brady Cook, Missouri, Jr., 6-2, 205, St. Louis, Mo.
Jayden Daniels, LSU, Sr., 6-4, 210, San Bernardino, Calif.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Jr., 6-2, 220, Kaysville, Utah
Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililani, Hawaii
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-1, 212, Charlotte, N.C.
Drake Maye, North Carolina, So., 6-4, 230, Huntersville, N.C.
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, Jr., 6-3, 202, La Grange Park, Ill.
Jordan McCloud, James Madison, Sr., 6-0, 199, Tampa, Fla.
Kyle McCord, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 215, Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama, So., 6-2, 220, Katy, Texas
Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.
Michael Penix Jr., Washington, Sr., 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.
Michael Pratt, Tulane, Jr., 6-3, 220, Boca Raton, Fla.
Kaidon Salter, Liberty, So., 6-1, 200, Cedar Hill, Texas
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Jr., 6-2, 215, Dallas, Texas
Jordan Travis, Florida State, Sr., 6-1, 212, West Palm Beach, Fla.
DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State, Jr., 6-4, 252, Inland Empire, Calif.
Caleb Williams, USC, Jr., 6-1, 220, Washington, D.C.
Joe Moore Award
With six players who have at least 30 starts, FSU was announced on Tuesday as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2023 Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the top offensive line in college football. The Seminoles are the only group from the ACC to be recognized.
Led by offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, Florida State averages 444.7 total yards of offense per game. Eight players make up the bulk of the Seminoles’ offensive line, including D’Mitri Emmanuel, with 48 career starts; Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick, with 40 starts; and Maurice Smith (37), Darius Washington (33) and Robert Scott Jr. (30).
Keiondre Jones (22) and Bless Harris (13) have also started double-digit games in their careers.
Ray Guy Award
FSU punter Alex Mastromanno is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation's top punter.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, is averaging 47.0 yards on 42 punts this season, with a long of 59 against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He has 20 punts inside the 20-yard line and 17 punts of 50 yards or more, matching his combined total from 2020-22.
Mastromanno’s 47.0 yards per punt lead the ACC and are eighth nationally. Florida State’s net punting average of 44.05 is second nationally.
Last week against Miami, Mastromanno tied a career high with four 50-yard punts and set a career high with five punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Among his highlights against the Hurricanes was a 52-yard punt downed at the 2-yard line and a 51-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the Miami 5.
Mastromanno also had four 50-yard punts at Clemson, including a season-high 59-yard punt and a 51-yard punt that was downed at the 3-yard line.
Florida State’s primary punter for the last four seasons, Mastromanno’s average punt has jumped over five yards from 2022, when he had 34 punts for a 41.8 average. His 20 punts inside the 20-yard line are also a career best.
Maxwell Award
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 17 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is presented to the top player in college football.
Travis, a redshirt senior from West Palm Beach, is Florida State's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns responsible for, records he achieved earlier this year. Travis is averaging 289.4 yards of offense per game in 2023, with 27 total touchdowns and just two turnovers.Travis has led the Seminoles to 16 consecutive wins, the third-longest winning streak in FSU history and the fifth-longest in ACC history. Florida State is 10-0 overall and completed ACC play a perfect 8-0 for the 10th time overall and the first time since 2014.
A three-time ACC Quarterback of the Week, Travis is one of three players nationally with at least 20 touchdown passes and two or fewer interceptions. He is one of eight players with 20 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns.
The semifinalists include:
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
USC QB Caleb Williams
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
UNC QB Drake Maye
FSU QB Jordan Travis
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel
Georgia QB Carson Beck
Liberty QB Kaidon Salter
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
LSU QB Jayden Daniels
Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II
Michigan RB Blake Corum
LSU WR Malik Nabers
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Missouri WR Luther Burden III
Georgia TE Brock Bowers
