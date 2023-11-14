Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is a nominee for the Frank Broyles Award, which is presented to the nation's top assistant football coach. The Seminoles' defense is 15th in the FBS, allowing 17.3 points per game. FSU is also No. 5 in third-down conversion defense (27.8 percent) and 23rd against the pass, giving up 193.5 yards per game. The 57 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches. The nominees are: AIR FORCE – Brian Knorr, Defensive Coordinator ALABAMA – Tommy Rees, Offensive Coordinator/QB APPALACHIAN STATE – Frank Ponce, Offensive Coordinator/QB ARIZONA – Johnny Nansen, Defensive Coordinator ARIZONA STATE – Brian Ward, Defensive Coordinator ARKANSAS – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/LB BOSTON COLLEGE – Matt Applebaum, Offensive Line BYU – Jernaro Gilford, Cornerbacks CINCINNATI – Bryan Brown, Assoc. Head Coach/ DC CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin, Defensive Coordinator/LB COLORADO STATE – James Finley, Tight Ends DUKE – Tyler Santucci, Defensive Coordinator/LB FLORIDA STATE – Adam Fuller, Defensive Coordinator GEORGIA – Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/QB GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Bryan Ellis, Offensive Coordinator/QB GEORGIA TECH – Buster Faulkner, Offensive Coordinator/TE IOWA - Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Sec. IOWA STATE – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator JAMES MADISON – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator/LB KANSAS – Jim Zebrowski, Quarterbacks KANSAS STATE – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator/S LOUISVILLE – Ron English, Defensive Coordinator LSU – Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator/TE MEMPHIS – Tim Cramsey, Offensive Coordinator MIAMI – Lance Guidry, Defensive Coordinator MICHIGAN – Sherrone Moore, Offensive Coordinator/OL MISSOURI – Kirby Moore, Offensive Coordinator NC STATE – Tony Gibson, Defensive Coordinator/LB NEBRASKA – Tony White, Assoc. Head Coach/DC NORTH CAROLINA – Chip Lindsey, Offensive Coordinator/QB NORTH TEXAS – Drew Svoboda, Special Teams NOTRE DAME – Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator/LB OHIO – Spence Nowinsky, Defensive Coordinator/DE OHIO STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/LB OKLAHOMA – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator/QB OLE MISS – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/LB OREGON – Will Stein, Offensive Coordinator OREGON STATE – Jim Michalczik, Assoc. Head Coach/Run Game/OL PENN STATE – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/LB RICE – Marques Tuiasosopo, Offensive Coordinator/QB RUTGERS – Joe Harasymiak, Defensive Coordinator SAN JOSE STATE – Josh Oglesby, Offensive Line/RG SMU – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator TENNESSEE – Tim Banks, Defensive Coordinator TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator/OLB TEXAS STATE – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator TEXAS TECH – Kenny Perry, Assoc. Head Coach/Special Teams/RB TOLEDO – Mike Hallett, Co-Offensive Coordinator/OL TULANE – Shiel Wood, Defensive Coordinator/LB UAB – Alex Mortensen, Offensive Coordinator UCLA – D’Anton Lynn, Defensive Coordinator UNLV – Brennan Marion, Offensive Coordinator UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/S UTAH STATE – Kyle Cefalo, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR UTSA – Jess Loepp, Defensive Coordinator/S WASHINGTON – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator WEST VIRGINIA – Matt Moore, Offensive Line A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.



Davey O'Brien Award

Joe Moore Award

With six players who have at least 30 starts, FSU was announced on Tuesday as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2023 Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the top offensive line in college football. The Seminoles are the only group from the ACC to be recognized. Led by offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, Florida State averages 444.7 total yards of offense per game. Eight players make up the bulk of the Seminoles’ offensive line, including D’Mitri Emmanuel, with 48 career starts; Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick, with 40 starts; and Maurice Smith (37), Darius Washington (33) and Robert Scott Jr. (30). Keiondre Jones (22) and Bless Harris (13) have also started double-digit games in their careers.

Ray Guy Award

FSU punter Alex Mastromanno is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation's top punter. Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, is averaging 47.0 yards on 42 punts this season, with a long of 59 against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He has 20 punts inside the 20-yard line and 17 punts of 50 yards or more, matching his combined total from 2020-22. Mastromanno’s 47.0 yards per punt lead the ACC and are eighth nationally. Florida State’s net punting average of 44.05 is second nationally. Last week against Miami, Mastromanno tied a career high with four 50-yard punts and set a career high with five punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Among his highlights against the Hurricanes was a 52-yard punt downed at the 2-yard line and a 51-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the Miami 5. Mastromanno also had four 50-yard punts at Clemson, including a season-high 59-yard punt and a 51-yard punt that was downed at the 3-yard line. Florida State’s primary punter for the last four seasons, Mastromanno’s average punt has jumped over five yards from 2022, when he had 34 punts for a 41.8 average. His 20 punts inside the 20-yard line are also a career best.

Maxwell Award