Freshman Tate Rodemaker showed some potential in mop-up duty against Miami's reserves late in Saturday's blowout loss, but it's not known if FSU's coaches believe he is ready to see extended playing time just yet.

The other two scholarship quarterbacks -- redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis and freshman Chubba Purdy -- are dealing with injuries. Purdy is still battling back from a broken collarbone during the preseason, and Travis was shaken up in the Miami game.

While Travis and Rodemaker both enjoyed some success Saturday, the question most observers want to know is whether Purdy will be available any time soon. The former four-star recruit returned to practice early last week, but it doesn't sound as if the medical staff has cleared him for full-contact.

Purdy did suit up for the Miami game and looked to be throwing passes comfortably during pregame warmups.

"We're getting closer, I believe, with each day that goes by," Norvell said.

Even if Purdy is cleared soon, there's still the matter of making up for all the practice time he missed due to the injury. He was sidelined for the final four weeks of preseason practice and the week after the season opener.