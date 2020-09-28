After 0-2 start, FSU still searching for solutions at quarterback
After two ugly losses to start his tenure as Florida State's head football coach, and with an offense that has scored a grand total of 23 points in eight quarters, Mike Norvell stated the obvious Monday -- that there is a "sense of urgency" in his team's quarterback room.
Norvell went on to say the same urgency exists at every position across the depth chart, but he undoubtedly understands FSU fans are hyperfocused on the QBs.
Junior starter James Blackman has struggled in the first two games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He is averaging 159.0 passing yards per game.
Freshman Tate Rodemaker showed some potential in mop-up duty against Miami's reserves late in Saturday's blowout loss, but it's not known if FSU's coaches believe he is ready to see extended playing time just yet.
The other two scholarship quarterbacks -- redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis and freshman Chubba Purdy -- are dealing with injuries. Purdy is still battling back from a broken collarbone during the preseason, and Travis was shaken up in the Miami game.
While Travis and Rodemaker both enjoyed some success Saturday, the question most observers want to know is whether Purdy will be available any time soon. The former four-star recruit returned to practice early last week, but it doesn't sound as if the medical staff has cleared him for full-contact.
Purdy did suit up for the Miami game and looked to be throwing passes comfortably during pregame warmups.
"We're getting closer, I believe, with each day that goes by," Norvell said.
Even if Purdy is cleared soon, there's still the matter of making up for all the practice time he missed due to the injury. He was sidelined for the final four weeks of preseason practice and the week after the season opener.
