On his first snap in nearly 12 months, Hamsah Nasirildeen looked like he must have just been in the N.C. State offensive huddle.

After initially lining up at safety in Florida State's defensive backfield, Nasirildeen quickly hustled up closer to the line of scrimmage, next to left defensive end Janarius Robinson. Then as soon as the ball was snapped, he came off the edge unblocked and helped tackle Wolfpack running back Ricky Person before he could get back to the line of scrimmage.

The rest of the night would not go as well for Nasirildeen and the Seminoles, but the senior safety, who has worked all year to come back from a devastating knee injury, was thrilled to clear his individual hurdle.

"It felt great, just to be out there and able to make a play," Nasirildeen said. "It's just a good feeling to go out there and get those jitters out. Feeling back at home -- back where you belong."

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: $75 for an annual membership for new subscribers and a $75 Nike eCard, promo code: NIKE75



