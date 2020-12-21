The Florida State men's basketball team has eight days before it plays its next game, and the Seminoles looked again Monday night like they can use every minute of that break. After getting stunned at home Saturday night by UCF and seeing a 27-game home win streak come to an end, the No. 21 Seminoles struggled to create any separation for most of Monday's game against visiting Gardner-Webb. Thanks mostly to solid free-throw shooting and suffocating defense, the Seminoles pulled away for a 72-59 victory to improve to 5-1 on the season. Gardner-Webb fell to 1-4. "I think we defended them as well as they've been defended," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I know we're a really, really good perimeter shooting team. I thought we shot poorly tonight." Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Freshman guard Scottie Barnes looks to dribble inside Monday night against Gardner-Webb. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

Box Score: No. 21 FSU 72, Gardner-Webb 59 Indeed they did. FSU endured a brutal shooting performance from the perimeter (6-for-33 from 3-point range), but the Seminoles started getting the ball inside in the second half and were rewarded with a steady stream of free-throw attempts. But most importantly to Hamilton, he thought the team had a much better energy on defense than it did in Saturday night's loss to UCF. He challenged his players after that game, saying in the postgame press conference that they weren't a good rebounding team and had trouble containing the dribble and protecting the rim. Against Gardner-Webb, FSU had blocked eight shots, allowed just 6 of 16 makes near the rim and had an overwhelming 53-30 rebounding advantage. Gardner-Webb shot just 31 percent from the floor overall and was 9 of 33 from 3-point range. "We definitely answered that challenge," said junior guard Anthony Polite, who had a career-high 15 points and nine rebounds. "We took that personal. That team that showed up against UCF wasn't us. "We just got back to what we do (defensively)." Offense was another story. Leading scorer M.J. Walker hit just 1 of 7 3-point attempts, but he was far from the only player who struggled beyond the arc. Florida State missed 11 straight shots at one point, and even though it was controlling the interior and suffocating the Gardner-Webb offense, the game was still very much in doubt in the final minutes. Fortunately for the ‘Noles, guard RayQuan Evans hit two big 3-pointers in the second half to help extend the lead, and the Seminoles finished the game on a 7-0 run over the final 2:17. Hamilton said Evans has been struggling emotionally since watching the medical emergency involving Florida's Keyontae Johnson, saying he saw something similar happen earlier in his basketball career in which the player didn't survive. "Hopefully making a couple of shots like that will rejuvenate his spirits," Hamilton said. Said Polite: "We've been telling him to shoot the ball. He has a great shot."