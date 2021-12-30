After COVID pause, Hamilton and FSU prepare to restart season
Leonard Hamilton met with the media on Thursday night for the first time since his Florida State men's basketball team beat Lipscomb 97-60 on Dec. 15.
During that time, the FSU head coach said, he was diagnosed with COVID -- as were most of the Seminoles' players and coaches. Which hasn't exactly made these last two weeks very easy to prepare for ACC play.
"It's been challenging in how we keep our young people safe, with a variant that doesn't always have symptoms," Hamilton said. "I would say 85 percent of our players who were affected didn't have symptoms. I had the virus and I didn't have symptoms at all, whatsoever."
He said after the South Carolina game on Dec. 12, one player had a sniffle that they thought was a cold. They tested him. It was the virus.
Then they tested two to three other players, who initially were ruled negative. But then after another test it was determined they had it, too.
And then two more. And then two more.
So FSU had to cancel or postpone games with UCF and North Florida. The game at Boston College was also forced to be rescheduled, but that was due to COVID issues in the Eagles' program.
"My main concern was not wanting my players to go home and affect their parents," Hamilton said. "I think they feel good about the decisions that were made to protect them and protect their families ... I just hope we don't have a second round of it, but it was rough. For a team of young people for two years in a row, it's very very challenging. That's why I'm so proud of them."
The Seminoles are scheduled to play at North Carolina State on Saturday. It will be their first game in 17 days. And during that span, Hamilton said, it's not like they've been able to practice normally.
He estimated there had been three or four normal-ish practices since the Lipscomb game. He said there was some individual work being done during some of those days, but of course most of the players had to isolate at one point or another.
He also said that during at least one practice, there was only one coach available.
"I think it's going to be a while before any of us are back at full strength," Hamilton said. "I feel comfortable that our kids are healthy and they've been treated right. We've been on top of it.
"We needed those practice days, but I'm not making any excuses. The whole country is dealing with the same thing."
