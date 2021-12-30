After COVID pause, Hamilton and FSU prepare to restart season

Leonard Hamilton met with the media on Thursday night for the first time since his Florida State men's basketball team beat Lipscomb 97-60 on Dec. 15.

During that time, the FSU head coach said, he was diagnosed with COVID -- as were most of the Seminoles' players and coaches. Which hasn't exactly made these last two weeks very easy to prepare for ACC play.

"It's been challenging in how we keep our young people safe, with a variant that doesn't always have symptoms," Hamilton said. "I would say 85 percent of our players who were affected didn't have symptoms. I had the virus and I didn't have symptoms at all, whatsoever."

He said after the South Carolina game on Dec. 12, one player had a sniffle that they thought was a cold. They tested him. It was the virus.

Then they tested two to three other players, who initially were ruled negative. But then after another test it was determined they had it, too.

And then two more. And then two more.

