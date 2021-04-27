Though currently listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals, the Lafayette, Ala., prospect will have his pick of many of the best football programs in the country. He already holds offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

And while he isn't yet ready to name a leader, Woody made it very clear that Florida State is in a great spot.

"I love the Seminoles," he said. "Coach Atkins (FSU OL coach Alex Atkins) has been on me from the very start. We talk a lot, and our conversations are very direct, but not always football. ... They like me at offensive tackle. I like it a lot. I love the position because it shows you a big guy can move and make an impact for the offense."

Like many other FSU recruits have said, Woody said he appreciates the fact that Atkins doesn't only tell him what he wants to hear.