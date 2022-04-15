After entering portal, Maryland DT Darrell Jackson comes 'home,' visits FSU

The Florida State football staff hosted several transfer prospects on Friday, including former local product and Maryland defensive tackle Darrell Jackson.

Last season as a freshman for the Terrapins, Jackson had 22 total tackles in eight games.

After hitting the portal, Jackson shared his overall thoughts on the visit.

“It was good, man. I know the area. So I basically just came in, always happy to be home. It was a great experience,” Jackson said. “An opportunity to come home and enjoy family.”

Jackson, who played at Gadsden County High in nearby Quincy, said he enjoyed watching film with FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

“We were up there watching defense, how I am going to be playing and everything. There wasn’t no sugarcoating about nothing,” Jackson said “I already know the business side of this. They kept it real the whole time, so I love that about them.”

If he did transfer to FSU, Jackson would get to play on the defensive line with his former Gadsden County teammate and redshirt freshman Josh Farmer.

“Yeah, it made it easier. It’s just the business side, so I just love it to be honest,” Jackson said “It's home. There’s nothing like home.”

