After entering portal, Maryland DT Darrell Jackson comes 'home,' visits FSU
The Florida State football staff hosted several transfer prospects on Friday, including former local product and Maryland defensive tackle Darrell Jackson.
Last season as a freshman for the Terrapins, Jackson had 22 total tackles in eight games.
After hitting the portal, Jackson shared his overall thoughts on the visit.
“It was good, man. I know the area. So I basically just came in, always happy to be home. It was a great experience,” Jackson said. “An opportunity to come home and enjoy family.”
Jackson, who played at Gadsden County High in nearby Quincy, said he enjoyed watching film with FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
“We were up there watching defense, how I am going to be playing and everything. There wasn’t no sugarcoating about nothing,” Jackson said “I already know the business side of this. They kept it real the whole time, so I love that about them.”
If he did transfer to FSU, Jackson would get to play on the defensive line with his former Gadsden County teammate and redshirt freshman Josh Farmer.
“Yeah, it made it easier. It’s just the business side, so I just love it to be honest,” Jackson said “It's home. There’s nothing like home.”
So what was FSU’s message for the 6-foot-6, 274-pounder?
“They want me here," Jackson said. "They want me here. They need me.”
He added that FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made a strong impression.
“I love his energy. He don’t sugarcoat nothing; he kept it real,” the Maryland transfer said “He wasn’t trying to tell me nothing that I didn’t want to hear. I love that about him. …
“It was mainly about life. It wasn’t even about football. It was about relationships that we can build, to be honest. That was it.”
Jackson and Farmer were not just teammates at Gadsden County. Jackson described Farmer as his "best friend."
“He told me great things [about FSU]," Jackson said. "We played in high school together, so this is a great opportunity for us to play together in college. It’ll be a great experience.”
Jackson could also be reunited with his former head coach and current FSU support staff member Corey Fuller.
“Coach Fuller is my guy, man. He changed my life," Jackson said. "I just believed in everything he taught me. I just took it and ran with it.”
The former Gadsden County star said it would be a blast playing so close to home, and he likes that “FSU fans are crazy."
Jackson was fresh off a UF visit earlier this week, and he has plans to head to Tennessee in April and Miami in May.
The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle has an official visit planned to FSU on May 5-7. He plans to decide May 15, and he explained the most important factor for him.
“I am going where I am much needed at," Jackson said. "I've gotta compete wherever I go, but don’t bring me here just to add depth and sit on your bench. You know what I mean?”
