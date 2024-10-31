After FSU acclimation, transfer OL Jacob Rizy grew in first start at Miami

It's probably a bit hard for Jacob Rizy to wrap his head around how far he's come in the last 12 months.

This time last year, Rizy was nearing the end of an 8-2 campaign as an offensive lineman at Harvard.

This week, he's coming off his first career start on the Florida State offensive line in the Seminoles' 36-14 loss at No. 6 Miami last Saturday. Not only was it his first start, it was his first extended playing time on the FSU offensive line.

"It was a great opportunity. Unfortunately, we didn't come out with the win," Rizy said. "The message that week was we really had to win that game and we fell short. It was nice to play, but I just really wanted to win."

Since committing to FSU as a transfer in January and enrolling over the summer, Saturday's game was the culmination of months of work from Rizy to get acclimated to what things are like at the Power 4 level.

"The attention to detail in practice is really high. Just trying to stay on par with a lot of the guys here coming from a lower-level Division I program was definitely difficult, especially in camp," Rizy said. "Getting accustomed to everything that goes on down here was a challenge. I was just working at it and trying to take in as much of the coaching as I could and play as well as I could ...

"I was not where I wanted to be and I'm still not. I still want to be a lot better. I played and I got the start, but there's a lot more that I can do, a lot more that I can show and that's where I want to get to to help our team win."

Rizy got the start vs. Miami at the left guard spot in place of Andre' Otto, who had started the previous two games vs. Clemson and Duke. Now he enters North Carolina week listed as FSU's starting left guard on the depth chart with Otto moving over to be the backup center behind sixth-year senior Maurice Smith.