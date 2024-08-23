PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

After FSU's travel success, Mike Norvell hopeful that carries over to field

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

DUBLIN — In some ways, the hard part is over for the Florida State football team.

In others, it is just beginning.

The Seminoles' seven-hour flight to Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Saturday's season opener vs. Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium (Noon EST on ESPN) went off without a hitch. The 18ish months of preparation helped the team largely limit the effects of jet lag, practicing Thursday and Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's game.

"Obviously traveling over, there are a lot of dynamics that go into making sure we get adjusted, I thought our players did a great job there," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in a press conference after Friday's practice. "We were able to get out there and practice (Thursday), practice (Friday), guys are looking good. They handled all elements of the travel well.

"Once again, I want to thank all of our operations staff. They have been remarkable. The pre-planning, the prep, all things to make it as smooth and seamless as possible. I think they've hit a home run in how everything has gone."

Despite all the distractions and factors that went into this historic international trip for the FSU football program, Norvell was quite encouraged by how well his team practiced Friday morning inside Aviva Stadium.

"I thought today was a great practice. We practice fast on Fridays. Pads were popping, you felt guys moving with purpose. They've really handled the transitional plan..." Norvell said. "They've done what we asked them to do. I think it showed up really well in meetings this morning, showed up really well in practice and we've got to stay the course as we move to gameday."

FSU's first 24 or so hours in Ireland have driven home to Norvell the remarkable in-person support FSU will have all the way across the Atlantic Ocean. Even though this is technically a Georgia Tech home game, flights have been far more loaded with Seminole supporters and it would seem FSU should have a relative home-field advantage Saturday.

"You can feel the energy, the buzz. So many Florida State fans have come over," Norvell said. "It's definitely a lot of excitement and I'm excited for this team."

In order to help combat jet lag, FSU kept all its players up until 9 p.m. on Thursday, allowing them to explore the city a bit. That time also led to the FSU head coach getting quite a few compliments about how well his team has treated the fans who want to meet them.

"I've gotten so many compliments when I'm at the airport, team hotel about how our guys carry themselves," Norvell said. "That's something I'm grateful for because they are more than jersey numbers. They are more than positions. They are people who represent a great institution in Florida State."

Season-opening games always come with their share of distractions that test the resolve of teams. The Ireland setting, a Georgia Tech opponent that is no joke for an opener and being the very first game of the 2024 college football season ramps that up a few notches.

Norvell is hopeful his players can defer to their months of preparation for this moment, ignoring everything else.

"Trust in their training. I believe in how we train. I believe in how we prepare. There's going to be jitters, but you want a confident football team that steps on the field. I think confidence comes through work and I know these guys can work. That's one of the reasons I am excited," Norvell said. "I say it all the time, hard work doesn't guarantee success. You've got to go out there, trust your training, trust what you've done, trust all the preparation. And then you've got to go out there and apply that. And then you've got to react because this is a very talented Georgia Tech team...

"There will be some great plays and some bad plays come tomorrow. It's just the response in that moment that is going to show the identity of what we are. That's what I'm looking forward to seeing."

Fact or fiction: FSU will win 10 games in 2024

