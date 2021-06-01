After FSU visit, 4-star DT Bishop Thomas 'closer and closer' to a decision
After visiting Florida State during its spring football game weekend in April, four-star 2022 defensive tackle Bishop Thomas already had strong interest in the Seminoles.
FSU is now trending even higher for the coveted interior lineman after he attended the Seminoles' “Midnight Madness” event early Tuesday morning.
Although he doesn’t have a clear-cut leader, Thomas was very pleased with his in-person visit over the past two days. Not only did he enjoy the trip, but he said he could definitely tell others around him were having a great time as well.
“Last night was really crazy. I loved it,” Thomas said Tuesday afternoon. “Everybody was happy, everybody had a smile on their face. It was awesome.”
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
One of the things that really stood out to Thomas was the difference between this visit and the one in April. In particular, the ability for coaches and prospects to communicate directly now that the NCAA "dead period" has been lifted.
“Being able to talk to [the coaching staff]," Thomas said. "During the spring game, I thought we were going to be able to communicate, but we couldn’t. So for them to just throw that on the first day, that’s just awesome right there.”
Defensive tackles/associate head coach Odell Haggins, along with running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, are Thomas' main contacts at FSU.
The four-star prospect explained what he liked about Haggins' recruiting style and their relationship.
“We really don’t even talk about recruiting that much. We just chat it up like he is one of the guys,” Thomas said. “He tells me that he wants me to be one of the defensive linemen that he signs. I respect that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news