After FSU visit, 4-star DT Bishop Thomas 'closer and closer' to a decision

After visiting Florida State during its spring football game weekend in April, four-star 2022 defensive tackle Bishop Thomas already had strong interest in the Seminoles.

FSU is now trending even higher for the coveted interior lineman after he attended the Seminoles' “Midnight Madness” event early Tuesday morning.

Although he doesn’t have a clear-cut leader, Thomas was very pleased with his in-person visit over the past two days. Not only did he enjoy the trip, but he said he could definitely tell others around him were having a great time as well.

“Last night was really crazy. I loved it,” Thomas said Tuesday afternoon. “Everybody was happy, everybody had a smile on their face. It was awesome.”

