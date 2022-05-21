After getting swept by UNC, FSU Baseball will be No. 9 seed in ACC tourney

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The North Carolina baseball team (34-19) completed a three-game sweep of Florida State (32-22) on Saturday, topping the Seminoles 11-0 at Boshamer Stadium. It was the first time FSU has been swept on the road since 2015.

Angel Zarate hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The Tar Heels extended the lead with two sacrifice flies in the second inning and another in the fifth. A two-run single from Alberto Osuna made the score 6-0 in the sixth.

FSU had runners on base in each of the first seven innings, but could not push a run across.

