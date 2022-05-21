After getting swept by UNC, FSU Baseball will be No. 9 seed in ACC tourney
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The North Carolina baseball team (34-19) completed a three-game sweep of Florida State (32-22) on Saturday, topping the Seminoles 11-0 at Boshamer Stadium. It was the first time FSU has been swept on the road since 2015.
Angel Zarate hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The Tar Heels extended the lead with two sacrifice flies in the second inning and another in the fifth. A two-run single from Alberto Osuna made the score 6-0 in the sixth.
FSU had runners on base in each of the first seven innings, but could not push a run across.
*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***
After a two-hour rain delay, UNC added five runs in the seventh inning.
Florida State will be the No. 9 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. The Seminoles will play 4-seed Notre Dame and 5-seed Virginia. Dates and times for FSU’s games will be announced by the conference on Sunday.
OF NOTE:
* Jordan Carrion walked and singled Saturday, extending his on-base streak to nine games and his hitting streak to seven games, both the longest on the team.
* Jaime Ferrer hit his team-leading 16th double, the most for an FSU freshman since Cal Raleigh also hit 16 in 2016. His 63 hits are the most for an FSU freshman since Raleigh’s 69.
* Kyle McMullen made his first appearance since March 22. He struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.
----------------------------------------------------
Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board