After hot start, FSU Baseball looks to reverse recent trend against JU

The Dolphins, who rolled to a season-opening sweep of visiting High Point this past weekend, have actually won three of their last four games against FSU. Today's game is slated for 6 p.m. ET at JU (ESPN+).

This evening, the Seminoles will try to continue that momentum against a Jacksonville University team that has more than held its own with FSU in recent years.

The Florida State baseball team couldn't have asked for a much better start to the 2022 season. The Seminoles cruised to a season-opening sweep of James Madison, they have moved up into the top 10 of the D1Baseball rankings, and redshirt sophomore Bryce Hubbart was named ACC Pitcher of the Week.

Jacksonville pulled off an 8-7 victory in Tallahassee last year, and the Dolphins won two of three against the Seminoles in 2019. The teams did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

After FSU completed its sweep of James Madison on Sunday, head coach Mike Martin Jr. said he didn't know who he would start against JU but hinted that it could be a game where several pitchers take the mound. On Monday, it was announced that sophomore right-hander Carson Montgomery will get the start; it will be his first appearance of the season.

As a freshman in 2021, Montgomery posted a 4.50 ERA and an 0-1 record. He started eight of the 11 games he appeared in and pitched well in mid-week starts against Florida and UCF. He struck out nine batters in just four innings against the Knights, and he struck out nine more in 4 2/3 innings against the Gators.

Montgomery actually started the game FSU lost to Jacksonville last season, but he didn't factor into the decision. He allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Aside from the Florida State win, Jacksonville struggled for much of last season but got hot in the postseason and won the ASUN Conference Tournament to secure a bid in an NCAA Regional.

The Dolphins will start right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks (3-4, 6.94 ERA last season) against FSU.

The Seminoles and Jacksonville will play three times this season with the next two games being played in Tallahassee on April 5 and May 10. Florida State holds a 128-40 edge in series history with JU.

