 Florida State OL prospect Eston Harris breaks down his multi-day visit with the Seminoles.
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-16 07:47:28 -0500') }} football

After impressive FSU trip, OL Eston Harris sets official visit date

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
@AustinRCox12

A long line of offensive line recruits have made their way to Tallahassee since in-person recruiting opened back up this month, and Alabama offensive lineman Eston Harris is one of several that has connected well with Florida State's football coaching staff.

After a recent three-day visit to FSU, Harris spoke in great detail about his visit, outlined where the Seminoles stand in his recruitment and explained what comes next.

Eston Harris joins a growing list of offensive line prospects to visit FSU in June.
Harris said he met with the Seminoles' entire coaching staff and had dinner inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday night. He wasn't shy when asked about his feelings overall about Florida State.

"I'm loving it here," he said. "I love the atmosphere, I love the people. I love the coaches."

Now that Harris has had conversations with the FSU staff both face-to-face and virtually, he pointed out how genuine the coaches are in either format.

"Everything they have been saying on the phone, it's the same in-person. It's just real," Harris said.

During his visit, the Alabama product said, he took a tour of the facilitates and also spent time with some current players on the team.

One of the most important aspects of his visit included meeting with offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who of course is Harris' primary recruiter and potential position coach.

"It's been cool. He's a funny guy, he's been making us laugh and stuff," Harris said. "It's been great."

