When Leonard Hamilton met with reporters on Monday afternoon, he didn't seem all that interested in talking about Florida State finally appearing in the Associated Press Top 25 poll (the Seminoles are now ranked 17th in the country). He said it's too early in the season to pay any attention to rankings.

What Hamilton was very interested in talking about, however, was the opportunity to play against the University of Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday (9 p.m., ESPN2). "When you're born in Indiana, they give you a basketball while you're at the hospital," Hamilton said. "You have a basketball in your crib before you start talking. Your teething ring is a basketball. They are the most knowledgeable basketball fans that you've ever seen. And their college teams reflect that -- Notre Dame, Purdue, Butler, University of Indiana. "So my point is that we're going into an atmosphere that's very ACC-like. So these types of games can't do anything but help us." And Hamilton's team has had a lot of these types of games already. This will be Florida State's ninth game of the season. And the fifth away from home. Since losing at Pitt on opening night, the Seminoles have ripped off seven straight wins, including impressive victories over Tennessee and Purdue this past weekend to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. On Tuesday, they will face an Indiana team that is 7-0 but hasn't yet played a high-major opponent.