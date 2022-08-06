After injury-riddled 2021, FSU cornerback Jarrian Jones eyeing redemption

Many of Jarrian Jones’ numerous tattoos are a roadmap of his time in college football.

On one shoulder and across his chest, SEC and Mississippi State tattoos tell the story of the school he signed with out of high school.

On the other shoulder as well as the side of his torso, ACC and FSU tattoos detail his second collegiate home as he enters his third season with the Seminoles.

But nowhere on his body is representing the physical and emotional turmoil the Magee, Miss., native went through ahead of and during the 2021 season.

It was a trying enough season that he considered walking away from football.

“Last year was kind of rough for me. I almost thought about giving up on this,” Jones said Friday. ”I couldn’t really do much. I missed like three, four months of football. I couldn’t run. I couldn’t sweat. I had screws in my hand.”

In Jones’ mind, 2021 was supposed to be his breakout season. After appearing in 19 games and making four starts over his first two seasons at Mississippi State and FSU, it was now his draft-eligible year.

But instead of contending for a starting job, a hand injury and offseason surgery sidelined Jones for almost the entirety of the preseason.

“They told me I was going to have to sit and I couldn’t sweat or do anything for a long time and I was just like, ‘This was supposed to be the season. I worked hard,’ ” Jones said. “This whole time, this was supposed to be the season for me. I had a great spring and I just thought this was going to be the one.”



