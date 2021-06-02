After jam-packed FSU visit, 4-star Jaleel Skinner 'not far' from decision

*ALSO SEE: Langston's inside nuggets on the visits for Coleman and other top prospects

While it's not unusual for a recruit of Skinner's stature to be courted by top players and commits -- he noted Wednesday that “he’s got guys everywhere” at other schools, too -- what is unique is the closeness of the relationships he has formed with Florida State’s targets.

Skinner, who wrapped up his trip to FSU late Wednesday afternoon, said he meshed perfectly with everyone on his visit, particularly Hunter.

“Travis is crazy, that’s my boy," the Rivals250 prospect said. "I’ve been with Travis since we were in California the other day. And I’ve been with him every day. He’s cool with me, he gives me the rundown of how stuff goes down here. Just letting me know what it’s like down here.

“It’s just great being around his energy. We always feed off his energy.”

Skinner has deepened his bond with Florida State’s coaching staff just as much as he has with other recruits. He had very high praise Wednesday for FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.