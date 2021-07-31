A familiar face joined in on the fun at the University of Florida on Friday evening, as Dan Mullen's staff hosted a boatload of prospects for their annual Friday Night Lights event.

That prospect was former Gators commit Sam McCall, a Rivals100 safety who is now teamed up with the Florida State Seminoles.

The Polk County native was a late addition to Friday's visitors list and spoke with reporters about his brief stay at the Swamp.

