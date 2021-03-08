Florida State (15-5 overall, 11-4 in the ACC) also will be in its fifth straight NCAA Tournament later this month. And a good showing in Greensboro, N.C., could push the Seminoles back up toward a No. 3 seed when the official bracket is released six days from now.

But Leonard Hamilton's team is still the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament, they still have the valuable double-bye, and they still have a chance to win an ACC title.

The 11th-ranked Seminoles blew a chance to win a second consecutive ACC regular season championship on Saturday with an ugly loss at Notre Dame, and they once again struggled to shoot the ball away from the Tucker Center.

The disappointment can't last long. Not if the Florida State men's basketball team wants to make this season a special one.

But if that's to happen, the Seminoles will have to prove they can consistently beat good teams away from the Tucker Center. That hasn't been easy for FSU this year, with the loss to the Fighting Irish pushing the 'Noles under .500 away from home.

"We're going to be in the same position everyone else is," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said, when asked if he is concerned about his team's issues outside of Tallahassee. "I mean, everyone is going to be on the road in the ACC Tournament. And if I go back and look at the records of everyone else, that's just the way it goes sometimes.

"It's more challenging to win on the road."

On the website Bracket Matrix, Florida State is firmly holding a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

An early loss in the ACC tourney could push that down to a 5, but there's also a chance the Seminoles could jump back up to a No. 3 with a couple of wins in Greensboro. That is where ESPN's Joe Lunardi had them before Saturday's upset loss.

Moving up to a No. 3 seed could be extremely advantageous. If the Seminoles can earn that spot and win their first two games of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, they would avoid facing a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 -- meaning they wouldn't have to play the likes of Gonzaga, Baylor or Michigan until the Elite 8.

FSU would also likely prefer not be a No. 5 seed. That gets you away from first-round matchups with the No. 12 seeds, which are almost always "bubble" teams from major conferences -- ones who are quite capable of pulling off an upset if they play well.

If the Seminoles are a No. 3 or a No. 4, they are much more likely to play a tournament champion from a smaller conference in the opening round.

No matter how it shakes out, though, if FSU is going to accomplish something special this month, it will have to figure out a way to make shots away from the Tucker Center.

The Seminoles were 12-1 at home this season and 3-4 on the road.

In games at the Tucker Center, they averaged 82.5 points per game and shot 48.5 percent from the floor overall and 42.5 percent from 3-point range. They hit nearly 10 3-pointers a game.

On the road, they averaged 74.3 points per game and shot 44.8 percent overall and 30.6 percent from 3.

So, it's pretty simple. For the Seminoles to make some magic in March, they'll have to flush the disappointment of Saturday in South Bend, Ind., and prove they can consistently play well -- and shoot well -- away from home.

"I think we're a pretty good basketball team," Hamilton said. "I just think we've got to figure out how to play well [consistently]. Whether it's on the road [or at home], the court is 94 by 50. The goals are 10 feet. Nobody runs out of the stands to block a shot or get a steal."

FSU will open play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

