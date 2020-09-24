"I did appreciate it," Martin Jr. said. "I woke up, I was like a kid at Christmas. All the coaches were the same way."

So you best believe he was excited to be back out at Dick Howser Field with the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday for the start of fall practice.

To coach his team. To be on the field with his players. To watch actual live baseball again.

For the last six months, he wasn't sure when he would get this chance again.

At the same time, Martin Jr. is a baseball coach after all, so he quickly added: "It didn't take long to start yelling. Somebody had their mask down and [was] heading that way towards a group. And we've got to beat it into them that they've got to have those things up any time they're going to be around somebody."

Even though the Seminoles are able to finally take the field as a team, there are obviously some protocols during practice that have never been used before: The stretching is spaced out much wider. If you're in a group, near other players, you have to have your mask covering your nose and mouth. The clubhouse and showers are off-limits and so on and so forth.

So, it wasn't necessarily a typical FSU fall practice. But why would it be in 2020?

Martin Jr. is just excited that they're practicing period. Even though he did admit that seven of the current players were not able to participate because of COVID testing and contact tracing.

"It's a long process to get them where they're able to come back out on the field if they've got it or think they've come into contact with someone," Martin Jr. said. "Our guys have been great. They've got to be honest."

Seeing Mike Norvell, the head coach of the FSU football team, sidelined this week with the virus is a good reminder of how vital it is to be safe, follow protocols and stay diligent.

"Our guys have been good, and they've got to continue to be good," Martin Jr. said. "When that did come about, we definitely said, 'Look, there it is right there. That's a guy that's got a lot invested, he's doing everything he can, and he got it. It can happen to anyone.'"

Fall baseball is one thing. And Martin is ecstatic that it's back -- even in this unique capacity. But the main goal, obviously, is to play a full 2021 season.

For now, the FSU head coach has no idea what the schedule will look like: How many games it will be; who will be on it; how long it will last; how many doubleheaders there will be, etc.

He also still can't take recruiting trips until January at the earliest.

So even though a bit of normalcy returned with the start of practice, there's still a lot of unknowns out there.

For now, though, he's just happy they're back.

"The first day (on Wednesday) was the first day I felt normal in an awful long time," Martin Jr. said. "It was great to get out there."

