Brendan Gant still isn't back to where he wants to be. But according to Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell, he's getting there.

After missing a large chunk of preseason practice recovering from an offseason arm injury, the sophomore safety is beginning to look and feel more like himself as he gets more opportunities in the Seminoles' secondary.

"He's a guy that I'm really pleased with," Norvell said on Wednesday. "He had an unfortunate injury there in the summer, where he was unable to go through really any of our voluntary workouts. Or even when we got back into full swing, he really wasn't available a few weeks into fall camp. So, he was behind physically.

"But these last few weeks, he's a guy that flashes all over the field. I think he has a great future in front of him. Excited about the steps we've seen in a positive direction."

