After productive HS career, FSU WR Jayvan Boggs could make immediate impact

That was until UCF head coach Gus Malzahn left his position to become FSU's new offensive coordinator. After that move was finalized days before the early signing period, Boggs flipped his commitment and signed with the Seminoles on Dec. 4.

After previously committing to Ohio State and Missouri, the coveted 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver appeared destined to sign with UCF when he flipped to the Knights in August. He visited FSU during the season, but the local ties and his bonds with the UCF coaching staff made a flip seem unlikely.

It's nothing new for Boggs, who was the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football in 2023 as a junior and could very well repeat this year when the 2024 winner is announced in early January.

In Cocoa's 2A FHSAA semifinal vs. Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 6, Boggs racked up 378 receiving yards (the most any player has had in a single game in FHSAA history) along with three touchdown catches in the win.

Two days after he flipped his commitment from UCF to FSU in early December, the four-star wide receiver prospect out of Cocoa (Fla.) High went off like no one wideout has in Florida high school history.

"We go way back. He's phenomenal. He's a playmaker. He was really, at the last place I was at, a priority and that didn't change when I got here," Malzahn said of Boggs after he signed with FSU. "Really excited to coach him. He's got a special gift. He's not your normal young guy, freshman that'll be coming in. He's a really, really special guy."

The addition of former UCF wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. as the Seminoles' new pass game coordinator/WRs coach only deepens those bonds with Boggs and the FSU staff.

Boggs was named Mr. Football in 2023 after amassing 1,493 receiving yards and 23 touchdown catches for Cocoa, helping lead the Tigers to a state title.

He somehow elevated his game to another level in 2024 when he totaled 2,133 yards and 21 touchdown catches, ending his Cocoa career with a second consecutive state title in mid-December. Boggs came up 27 yards shy of breaking the state record for receiving yards in a season, finishing the state title game with 113 of the 140 yards he needed entering that game.

Considering the production Boggs put up over his last two seasons at Cocoa, Rivals regards him highly as a prospect. He ranks as the No. 69 overall recruit and No. 12 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

With the Seminoles' struggles to find reliable receivers in 2024 and a lack of established production on the 2025 roster, Boggs could be a contender for immediate playing time at FSU if his high-school production is any indication.

"A lot of (his talent) is God-given..." Harris Jr. said of Boggs. "When you match that God-given ability with him showing the level that he's taken his game to year after year, he's getting the right development. That's what makes him an attractive prospect. Obviously, our relationship goes back and I've been able to watch his development over the years pretty closely. He will be an early enrollee and he's put himself in position physically where his body is ready to come in here and compete to play. I'm excited about watching him when he gets here."