After return trip to FSU and camp workout, 4-star OT Pritchett talks plans

The Columbus, Ga., product wanted the chance to work directly with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, and the pairing seemed to go extremely well, with Pritchett excelling in all of the different drills.

On Wednesday, Pritchett followed through on that promise.

When he made his official visit to Florida State last weekend, four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett said he planned to be back in just a few days for the Seminoles' Big Man Camp.

After wrapping up his workout, the four-star linemen explained what he likes about the 'Noles, Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell, and what's coming up next in his recruitment.

"I saw it as an opportunity since my team was coming down here to get in some work with Coach Aktins," Pritchett said. "Mainly worked on my takeoff with the blocks and technique is what I was working on."

The Rivals250 member also shared what he feels are some of his strengths as an offensive tackle.

"Just dominate," he said. "That's all I can say."

Pritchett also shared what Atkins thinks of his game and what they talk about.

"That's my guy," he said. "We talk about life, everything. How I do in my pass sets and my work ethic."