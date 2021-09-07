After reviewing film, FSU's Norvell talks play of QBs Travis, Milton

"Starting off with Jordan, at the start of the game ... there were things that got on him really quick," Norvell said, explaining that the entire offense was out of sync early. "That first drive, we had a couple of missed opportunities. But I thought Jordan, even on the sideline, was maintaining poise, maintaining composure."

After Tuesday's practice, FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke about the play of both Travis and Milton after reviewing the game film.

McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis combined to put up 38 points in Florida State's season-opening overtime loss to Notre Dame on Sunday night. And while Travis was able to put up four touchdown drives against the Fighting Irish, he wasn't exactly flawless in his first start of 2021.

One quarterback had just two drives in regulation. The other one had the rest.

Norvell pointed out that even though Travis had mistakes in the game, he also made a couple of scoreboard-changing positive plays as well.

Starting with the 60-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Khi Douglas in the first half. And the improvised touchdown pass to Andrew Parchment in the second.

"I mean, it was ideal," Norvell said of the long pass to Douglas. "He made the call, made the check. Was able to throw in rhythm. Throw on time. It was a big-time play in the game. You see Jordan and his feet, and his ability to evade and extend plays. I mean the touchdown to Parchment late, I'd like to say that's how it was drawn up, but it wasn't.

"That was a guy that was out there that was able to make something happen."

Travis wound up accounting for three touchdowns in the game on Sunday night -- the two aforementioned TD passes and then a touchdown run as well.

But he also had three turnovers, including two passes picked off by Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton.

Even though Norvell said he didn't really blame Travis on the last interception because it was a fourth-down play and it was going to be a turnover on downs anyway if the pass wasn't completed, he did say there was plenty to clean up as well.

"There was one of the three picks where, you know, he knew immediately he wanted to have back," Norvell said. "But you've got to give credit -- 14 (Hamilton) had one of the best plays I've seen on his last interception. He was the field safety, we had a guy that was breaking open and Jordan saw it, and that's one of the things we're going to continue to teach on.

"But Jordan is really coming and developing as a quarterback. And the negative times, where maybe he wasn't as accurate as he wanted to be, it still went back to some of the fundamental things that he's really worked on. He's excited to get out here and continue to improve. Just like everybody."

Just like Milton.

The Central Florida transfer had three drives total on Sunday night. He led a touchdown drive on the first one and then a game-tying field-goal drive on the second.

He had a three-and-out in the overtime series, but the only pass he attempted was batted down as he was trying to avoid being sacked.

He completed 5 of his 7 passes for 48 yards, while Travis was 9 of 19 for 130 yards.