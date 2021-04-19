Once he wrapped up his workout, Armella spoke with Warchant about the recruiting process, what visits he has on tap, when he hopes to make a trip to Tallahassee and much more.

And the five-star prospect did just that, earning offensive line MVP honors and receiving an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge event later this year.

MIAMI -- Julian Armella , the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman and No. 6 prospect in the entire country, wanted to leave a lasting impression at the Miami Rivals Camp on Sunday.

Armella, who has dropped more than 40 pounds and now checks in at 285, was dominant during virtually of his reps Sunday in Miami.

*ALSO SEE: Additional tidbits on Armella, other recruits at Miami Camp

The FSU legacy recruit -- his father, Enzo Armella, played defensive line for the Seminoles in the early 1990s -- either stopped pass-rushers in their tracks or simply tossed them to the side.

"Yes sir, I was very pleased with this performance," Armella said. "I would say the biggest difference in this camp was how I used my hands with the placement and being more violent with them consistently throughout the camp. I've been working a lot on my technique with my dad and my trainer. So everything was pretty good today, I felt."

Armella was especially motivated Sunday after what he felt was an unsatisfactory performance at a previous Under Armour camp in South Florida.

He was determined to make a statement this time around, and his emotions were evident as he shared a few words for opponents throughout the day.