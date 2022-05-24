After tough final week, FSU Baseball looks to right ship at ACC Tournament

So, no, an 0-4 week wasn't what Mike Martin Jr. was looking for following his team's series win over the Miami Hurricanes the previous weekend. But it's the reality.

The Seminoles (32-22) lost to Florida on a walk-off home run. Then they went up to North Carolina and lost the next game on a walk-off home run before getting blasted in the final two games of the series — the last being an 11-0 drubbing that wasn't remotely competitive. And for good measure, they endured a rain delay that lasted over two hours.

The week really couldn't have gone any worse for the Florida State baseball team.

And now, the Seminoles are hoping to bounce back in the ACC Tournament, starting with Wednesday’s game in Charlotte against No. 5 seed Virginia in pool play.

"In 2010, we got swept right before going into the tournament, actually lost the first game of the tournament and ended up winning the whole tournament and going to Omaha," Martin Jr. said. "So, we gave them different examples to lean on and again, everything is still right in front of us.

"No, we didn't play well last week. That doesn't mean we're not going to play well this week. So, everything has been upbeat."

Florida State is guaranteed of playing two games this week.

The Seminoles, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, will play the Cavaliers (38-15) on Wednesday and then No. 4 seed Notre Dame (33-13) on Thursday. If the Seminoles win both, they'll advance to the conference semifinals on Friday. If they split, then tiebreakers get involved.

Either way, Martin Jr. knows his team has to play better — and pitch better — to have any sort of chance of making another run in the ACC Tournament.

He said lefty Bryce Hubbart will get the start in the opener after recording just three outs in the 11-0 loss at North Carolina on Saturday. Ace Parker Messick will then pitch on Thursday against the Fighting Irish.

"Hub stunk the last time out and only threw 40 pitches," Martin Jr. said. "He's the most rested, and again, we've got to get him right back out. We're not going to go anywhere if we don't have him as his usual self. Jimmy (Belanger, FSU’s pitching coach) has been going over some things with him in regards to his mechanics, and we're going to run him right back out."

The Seminoles, with their winless week, lost any hope of hosting a regional no matter how they perform in Charlotte. So, they're going to be on the road for the first week of the NCAA Tournament regardless of how they play this week.

But it sure would be nice for them to prove to themselves they can play well away from Dick Howser Stadium. Because if they're going to have any postseason run at all in 2022, it will have to be in a city other than Tallahassee.

Martin Jr. said he wasn't sure why his club has struggled so much on the road this season.

"Obviously if I did, I would do everything in my power to correct it," he said. "It's weird. We were a very good road team last year. This year, I can't put a finger on it. Again, if I could, I would have corrected it."

Maybe they'll right themselves this week. Maybe they'll flush a week of walk-offs and errors and losses and find a way to beat quality teams away from home.

Because if they can't, it's going to be a short postseason for the Seminoles.

"It's been a little bit of everything (in the losing streak)," Martin Jr. said. "But again, I like where we're at mentally and we're looking forward to getting out there and playing."

