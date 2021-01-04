"I'm sure I'll know a little bit more toward the end of the day what our plans will be," Hamilton said Monday afternoon during the weekly ACC coaches teleconference.

Hamilton's team is currently in a pause after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. He has had two games postponed this week. And he's not sure when his team will even be able to start practicing again.

Leonard Hamilton has been involved with college basketball for five decades now. He has seen just about everything during that time, but quite obviously he's never experienced anything close to a season like this.

This is January. It's when the conference schedule is supposed to be in full swing.

And Hamilton's No. 25 Seminoles, who are currently 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, don't know when they'll even be practicing again, much less playing.

The next scheduled game for FSU is at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. But who knows if that will actually be played as scheduled? Who knows if the Seminoles will even be allowed to practice this week?

The positive test was announced late Friday night, less than 24 hours before the now-postponed Duke game. So with contact tracing and quarantine protocols, it's unclear when FSU will be back in the gym as a team.

"We've got to be patient and understand these are different times we're operating in; we've got go be fluid and go with the flow," Hamilton said. "I was disappointed (in the postponements), but I definitely understood. We're just preparing ourselves for what comes next."

And his team is certainly not alone.

On the same conference call, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his team has missed around 30 practices this season already. And Virginia coach Tony Bennett said his team had just returned to practice after a program pause; the Cavaliers be playing their next game with a limited number of players because of contact tracing.

So, Hamilton is trying to stay as even-keeled as possible. And he wants his players to do the same.

"I feel pretty confident that our guys will handle this in a mature way, that's the impression I get," he said. "We're just trying to be patient and work through it. ... We just want to try to get through the year without any negative stuff happening and hopefully we're doing that. ...

"My thought is we just have to maintain flexibility during these times. It's a moving target."

Hamilton also was asked about the news on Monday that the entire NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be held in the Indianapolis area this year.

He said his hope all along was that the college basketball season would start in January and be limited to conference games only. He and other ACC coaches also recommended that the NCAA Tournament be expanded, for this one year only, to include every single team due to the difficulty in evaluating disjointed schedules.

"Obviously, no one was listening to us," Hamilton said.

So he hopes this idea works.

"I'm going to trust the powers that be that they've done their homework," he said. "I'm going to have to rely on and accept the fact that there are so many mindsets going on that they have done the very best they can in terms of evaluating the situation and that is the best for us ...

"We just need to try to win as many games as possible to make sure that we're in that number of teams that can participate in the NCAA Tournament. And be as healthy as possible."