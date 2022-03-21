After visiting others, 4-star FSU commit Pittman returns to see 'Noles

"It was an amazing feeling to be back," Pittman said. "I brought my family and some teammates so they can look at this atmosphere and life here at Florida State. Tallahassee was amazing."

Four-star tight end Randy Pittman , who has been committed to the Seminoles for nearly a full year but has recently visited other schools, was clearly excited to return to Tallahassee.

The Florida State football staff has been hosting a slew of recruits for visits this month, but on Sunday the Seminoles had a special treat as one of their 2023 commits made his way to campus.





This visit was even more special than usual for the talented tight end because he was able to bring his mother along, so she could see why he fell in love with the Seminoles.

"I wanted her to see the environment again, and it was an amazing feeling," Pittman said.

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen has led the charge for the Seminoles in Pittman's recruitment, and the tight end talked about how strong that relationship has become over time.

"It's a pretty solid relationship. We talk a lot," Pittman said. "It's at least five or up to eight times a week, communicating on the phone, chop it up and check in on each other. This bond we are building is amazing."

While Pittman has been on Florida State's campus several times, he also visited a few other in-state schools this month, including Florida and Central Florida. So what does that mean for his commitment to the 'Noles?

"I'm committed to FSU," Pittman said. "I still took some visits to see other places, getting a feel for their atmosphere so my teammates can see what it's like and see if it's a place for me."

Pittman also discussed what keeps him so firm to Florida State.

"The loyalty and love they give me through the process and the way they attack me like I'm not committed is amazing," he said. "(FSU) has shown me everything I need to know. Today we focused a lot on the offense we are going to run, and how my feelings are with that. And I loved it."

Pittman also shared that he plans to come back to Tallahassee for the FSU spring game. And he said he will be closely watching the Seminoles' tight ends.

Near the end of the visit, Pittman was able to sit down and talk with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, and he said that was a great capper to the trip.

"It went really well," the four-star prospect said. "It was really for my mom, and he showed me how bought in he is and I'm bought in with him."

Pittman also stated that he has no other plans to visit schools the rest of this spring except for the visit to Florida State.

