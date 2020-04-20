This won't be a banner year for Florida State football in the NFL Draft. Not by a long shot. With only a few days remaining before the Draft kicks off on Thursday evening, the "Draft Tracker" app on NFL.com lists only two Seminoles in its database -- tailback Cam Akers and cornerback Stanford Samuels III. And Samuels likely won't be selected until the sixth or seventh round. There are a wide variety of projections for Akers, but most draft analysts have him going anywhere from the middle of the second round to early in the third. Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Florida State tailback Cam Akers is projected by most analysts to be selected in the second round of this week's NFL Draft. (Getty Images)

If he goes in that range, it will mark the first time in three years that the Seminoles see an offensive skill player selected in the first two days of the draft. It would only be the second time in five years. Dalvin Cook went in the second round in 2017, and Jameis Winton was selected No. 1 overall in 2015. In anticipation of this week's draft, here's a closer look at Akers' prospects and what NFL analysts are saying about him.

Florida State career