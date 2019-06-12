It's not uncommon for college football players to display a greater individual focus entering their junior seasons.

It is, after all, their "money" years. The time when a big season on the field can be a springboard to NFL riches.

That notion has to be in the back of Cam Akers' mind somewhere. As one of the nation's most talented running backs, the Florida State junior obviously knows he will have an opportunity to cash in by returning to the impressive form he showed as a freshman two years ago.

But that clearly is not his top priority right now.

When Akers cradles a football in his right arm this season, it will be nestled against his latest piece of body art -- a tattoo that stretches from the inside of his right elbow to his wrist. It symbolizes his passion for the game, his love for where he comes from and his dedication to the program he represents.

There are images of Jackson, Miss., the state capital, which sits just a few minutes outside of his hometown of Clinton. There's Interstate-55, which runs north and south through the heart of his home state, as well as an etching of the Vicksburg Bridge.

At the top of the tattoo, there's a "3" representing his jersey number. And then there are two symbols of his current mindset -- palm trees representing Florida and a large Seminole head logo.

"Go 'Noles," Akers says as he displays that last part.

For now, at least, the future can wait.

After a disappointing 2018 season -- one that saw his individual statistics take a tumble and the entire FSU team struggle to a 5-7 record -- Akers has tackled this offseason with what he and his head coach, Willie Taggart, describe as a heightened "sense of urgency."

While Taggart has encouraged his players and coaches to not dwell on the past, Akers says he thinks about it every day. He harnesses the energy from that pain and transforms it into fuel.

"I never want to go back to that feeling," Akers told Warchant. "I never want to have that type of feeling again, regardless of the situation or anything. I just take it and look at it as motivation. Never let it happen again."

When he arrived at Florida State two years ago, Akers was one of the most celebrated tailback recruits in school history. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 3-ranked player in the country.