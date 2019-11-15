Cam Akers is one of three offensive starters who won't be playing on Saturday against Alabama State.

The school announced on Friday that the junior running back, along with tight end Tre' McKitty and offensive tackle Darius Washington, will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Akers and McKitty are expected to be back for the Florida game at the end of the month.

