Akers out for Saturday's game, expected to return for Florida
Cam Akers is one of three offensive starters who won't be playing on Saturday against Alabama State.
The school announced on Friday that the junior running back, along with tight end Tre' McKitty and offensive tackle Darius Washington, will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Akers and McKitty are expected to be back for the Florida game at the end of the month.
Washington is out for the rest of the year with an unspecified injury. He played in just four games for the Seminoles in 2019 and therefore is eligible to redshirt this season.
Akers, who was hobbled with a toe injury against both Miami and Boston College, has rushed for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He's also caught 28 passes for 223 yards and four more scores.
McKitty has 23 catches for 241 yards.
In better news on the injury front, Florida State announced that both linebacker Dontavious Jackson and offensive lineman Dontae Lucas are expected to play on Saturday.
Lucas missed the game against Boston College and Jackson has been out nearly a month. The last tackle he registered was in the Wake Forest game on Oct. 19.
