Akers, Ramsey join list of Super Bowl champion Seminoles

On a second-and-2 from the Bengals' 16-yard line with just over two minutes remaining, Akers plunged through the heart of the defense and carried several defenders for an 8-yard gain. Quarterback Matthew Stafford would hit receiver Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead score just a few plays later.

Akers, who is in his second year in the NFL, was credited with 13 carries and three receptions in the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. While he was bottled up for most of the night and only accounted for 35 yards of total offense, Akers did come through with a huge run on the game-winning drive.

A big week for former Florida State football stars culminated Sunday night with running back Cam Akers and cornerback Jalen Ramsey winning Super Bowl rings with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey, who some consider to be the best cornerback in the NFL, didn't deliver his typical dominant performance. He gave up an early 46-yard pass to Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase; then he was in coverage when Tee Higgins hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception to start the third quarter.

Replays showed Higgins grabbed Ramsey by the facemask and pulled him down before the football arrived, but no flags were thrown. Ramsey was credited with four tackles and one pass deflection, which came on a stellar play that prevented a touchdown.

Ramsey is in his seventh year in the league and third with the Rams.

This marks the sixth straight year that Florida State alumni have won Super Bowl rings.

Last year, long snapper Garrison Sanborn was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and offensive lineman Cameron Erving were with the Kansas City Chiefs the year before that.

FSU has had at least one former player participate in the Super Bowl every year since 2014, when defensive back Tony Carter was with the Denver Broncos.

Earlier this week, former FSU and Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler learned he had been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Butler and the other Hall inductees were honored during Sunday's Super Bowl.

