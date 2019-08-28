It's not that Cam Akers has been forgotten about. Not at all.

In fact, Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin mentioned him in his opening statement to the media on Monday in Boise.

But after a season in which he rushed for just 706 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, the former five-star running back -- who burst onto the scene as a freshman with a 1,000-yard season -- seems to be coming into 2019 a bit under the radar.

He was considered one of the best running back prospects in the country coming out of high school, and he was considered one of the best in college after his breakout season in 2017. Then last year happened.

DEAL EXTENDED! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

And through almost no fault of his own -- Akers was playing behind a woeful offensive line on one of the worst offenses in the country -- he put up pedestrian numbers and failed to make anything close to the impact he was expecting to make.

It wasn't fun.

"That wasn't me," Akers said. "Last year wasn't me. I never want something like that to happen again. Not only personally, but as a team. And I feel like if I'm at my best, that won't happen again."