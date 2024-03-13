The Florida State softball team continues to struggle in matchups against top-25 teams.

Kayla Beaver and Alea Johnson allowed just three hits as No. 15 Alabama defeated No. 18 Florida State 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The Seminoles (17-6) have dropped three of four games to ranked opponents this season, including losses in the Clearwater Invitational to No. 16 UCLA and No. 5 Georgia. FSU's only win came over No. 6 Stanford.

Kalei Harding scored FSU's run in the fourth on a wild pitch, cutting the Alabama lead to 2-1.

But Kali Heivilin tacked on a two-run homer in the sixth to extend Alabama's lead.

Ashtyn Danley went 2 for 3 and Harding had FSU's other hit.

Allison Royalty started and allowed two runs in the first inning.

Abby Duchscherer and Bailey Dowling had two hits for Alabama (21-3).