Add another expected visitor to this week's crowded list of transfer prospects visiting Florida State.

Alabama defensive back transfer Earl Little II, originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, is expected to visit FSU this week, the Osceola has learned. This news breaks just a day after Little entered the portal on Tuesday.

The visit is expected to begin on Friday, but as always, these portal recruitments are fluid and subject to change.

Little, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, appeared in 11 games over two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He battled shoulder injuries which kept him off the field consistently and he missed the final five games of Alabama's 2023 season due to a torn labrum, he told AL.com last week.

However, he's only two years removed from being the No. 83 overall prospect and No. 9 cornerback in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

The son of former Miami defensive back standout Earl Little Sr. who played nine seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Browns and Packers, there's also an FSU connection to Little which may help the Seminoles in this recruitment.

Little II played his high school ball at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage under head coach Pat Surtain Sr., now FSU's defensive backs coach. Little also played and graduated alongside defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., who announced he was transferring from Georgia to FSU last month.