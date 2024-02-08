Alabama linebacker transfer Shawn Murphy sees opportunity on FSU defense
Of Florida State's three transfer portal additions from Alabama this offseason, three of them had left the program before Nick Saban shocked the college football world with his impromptu retirement announcement.
The only player now in Tallahassee who was still with the Crimson Tide at the time was linebacker Shawn Murphy, who had just finished his redshirt freshman season.
"It was kind of like a bomb when it happened. I was taken by storm," Murphy said Thursday in his first interview at FSU when asked about Saban's retirement. "I didn't know it was going to happen, I don't think any of us knew it was going to happen. So when it happened, it threw us all off guard."
Murphy, who was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed High, decided on Jan. 13 — three days after the Saban news broke — that he was going to enter the transfer portal.
Once he did so, Murphy's decision of where he would go next didn't take much time or thought. He announced he was joining the Seminoles two days later, the last of FSU's 14 transfers to join the program this semester to announce his decision.
"It was an easy transition, smooth transition. Going into picking Florida State was pretty easy," Murphy said. "Coach Norvell and I talked during my recruitment in high school. He had a vision and he kept up with that vision. He was very consistent in what he was doing and it showed what he can do. Picking Florida State was a no-brainer."
Murphy, who was the No. 49 overall recruit and the No. 2 linebacker in the 2022 class according to Rivals, didn't ever carve out an especially large role on the Alabama roster. He appeared in 18 games over two seasons but largely played on special teams, with only 18 snaps on defense in 2023 and five career tackles.
With FSU's linebacker room drastically shifting this offseason with Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune both out of eligibility, Murphy saw a need at FSU that could present the new opportunity he was looking for.
"It was very appealing," Murphy said of FSU. "I just wanted to come somewhere where I could make an impact and be a great teammate and find a new team to help go to the next level...
"I think they do a very good job of utilizing their linebackers. They put them in position to make plays. I think that's very unique and I love that about FSU. I think that will help all of us get to where we want to go."
FSU's top three tacklers in 2023 were a trio of linebackers in Bethune, DeLoach and DJ Lundy, who is back with the program after originally entering the transfer portal and announcing he would be transferring to Colorado.
Bethune presented as the more traditional linebacker with a team-high 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception this past season while DeLoach was a more versatile weapon who had 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
Murphy, who falls between the pair of linebackers size-wise at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, believes he can have a similar impact in the middle of FSU's defense.
"I think I diagnose plays very well. I think I can read an offense very well," Murphy said. "I think I've learned a lot of schemes just through my time at Alabama, being in college. I think I come downhill fast."
Although Murphy is new to the FSU football program, he's aware that, outside of Lundy, FSU's linebacker unit doesn't have a ton of in-game experience at the collegiate level. Omar Graham Jr. was FSU's fourth linebacker last season while Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer showed promise but also growing pains in limited reps as true freshmen last fall.
Even before seeing them in a true football setting this spring, he's had a strong early impression of the unit he's joining.
"A lot of hard workers, honestly. Coming in here and seeing all these young guys, they work very hard, they're very confident and they love what they do, they're very passionate about what they do," Murphy said. "I think with time, we can all build confidence and become one unit and one leader."
With that leadership quotient still unclear at linebacker with two extremely experienced starters leaving the team, Murphy made it clear Thursday that he's not afraid of stepping into an immediate leadership role if he deems it necessary.
"I think the best leadership style is to lead by example. I think everybody respects you if you can do what you're telling other people to do. You can never have a moment where you're not doing what you're telling other people to do. As a linebacker and being the quarterback of the defense, I think that's a main priority for anybody at our position. I hope whole linebacker room can learn to do that."
