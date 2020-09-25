Warchant - Alabama OL Rod Orr picks FSU over Tennessee

The key here was offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The bond he created with Orr really set Florida State apart from Tennessee, Missouri, Oregon and others. The announcement was made public September 25, but this decision was really made some time ago.

THE SITUATION: Earlier in the summer, Gadsden (Ala.) Gadsden City offensive tackle Rod Orr was leaning towards Tennessee , and he almost committed to the Vols. But he took his time, and as he progressed through the recruiting process, he connected with the Florida State coaches on a different level, and he has committed to the Seminoles.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I made a decision around a month ago," said Orr. "I just clicked so well with coach Atkins. I cut my list down to five (August 4), and honestly, I already knew it was Florida State. I just took a little more time with it all to make sure.

"Coach Atkins and I click so well, and he really reminds me of my coach, coach Larry, at my high school. We can talk about different things, he has a great personality, he is easy to talk to and he is everything I am looking for in a coach. We have talked about how he cares about me, how he wants to use me on the offensive line, how he can help me, and I know he can help me on and off the field.

"I told coach Atkins about my decision at the end of August. I talked to coach Atkins about my decision first, then coach Atkins went to coach Norvell about it, and then I talked to the head coach. I talked to both on the same day and they were excited about the news. They were glad I picked Florida State and that I committed to them.

"A lot of my friends, and even some of my family liked Tennessee the most, but I just bonded with the Florida State coaches so well, I knew for me, that was the right school. My dad told me it is all up to me, and Florida State is it.

"Other than talking to the coaches a lot, playing Madden with coach Atkins, and all that, I have done the virtual tour with Florida State, I have seen different videos, and I love it all. I saw the campus, the facilities, the stadium, the workout facilities and it was all incredible. I can't wait to get down there and see it all in person.

"I never thought I would be in this position. I grew up a huge basketball guy, and that is the sport I wanted to play in college, so to get back into football a couple of years ago, and offers like this, it is a dream come true. This is all a blessing. I still can't believe this all is happening. I am so thankful to be committed to Florida State."