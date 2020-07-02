Even though FSU's coaches didn't extend their offer until early May, Orr says the Seminoles were involved with his recruitment for quite some time before that. The Alabama product said FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins speaks with him regularly, and he also communicates with others on the staff.

Because the NCAA has not allowed in-person recruiting this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman has been primarily focused on preparing for his senior season and developing his game individually.

"We started our [high school] workouts about three weeks ago," Orr said. "We work on kick-sliding, technique things like hand placement. It's basically like a regular practice without the pads. But it's mainly been about getting down the technique."

As much as he would like to get out and visit coaches personally, Orr said he has enjoyed spending time getting to know the different coaches through Zoom meetings.

"It's been pretty good," he said. "Just a chance to get to know the coaches more. I'm actually going to be doing a Zoom call with Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell (FSU head coach Mike Norvell) very soon. Probably in a couple of days, where we will break down my film and other things. Looking forward to it."

Orr said Atkins has been working on him since he got hired to be a part of Norvell's staff about six months ago, and the relationship has blossomed from there.