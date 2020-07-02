Alabama OT Roderick Orr talks FSU football, other top schools
With two interior linemen already committed for the 2021 class, Florida State's coaches are clearly putting in work when it comes to landing some much-needed offensive tackles.
One of the targets that seems to be high on the Seminoles' list is Gadsden City, Ala., tackle Roderick Orr, who received an offer from FSU in early May.
Warchant caught up with Orr recently to find out where things stand with his recruitment, when he might be planning to visit Florida State and which other schools have his interest.
Even though FSU's coaches didn't extend their offer until early May, Orr says the Seminoles were involved with his recruitment for quite some time before that. The Alabama product said FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins speaks with him regularly, and he also communicates with others on the staff.
Because the NCAA has not allowed in-person recruiting this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman has been primarily focused on preparing for his senior season and developing his game individually.
"We started our [high school] workouts about three weeks ago," Orr said. "We work on kick-sliding, technique things like hand placement. It's basically like a regular practice without the pads. But it's mainly been about getting down the technique."
As much as he would like to get out and visit coaches personally, Orr said he has enjoyed spending time getting to know the different coaches through Zoom meetings.
"It's been pretty good," he said. "Just a chance to get to know the coaches more. I'm actually going to be doing a Zoom call with Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell (FSU head coach Mike Norvell) very soon. Probably in a couple of days, where we will break down my film and other things. Looking forward to it."
Orr said Atkins has been working on him since he got hired to be a part of Norvell's staff about six months ago, and the relationship has blossomed from there.
