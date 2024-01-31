Alabama transfers impressed by FSU's Tour of Duty conditioning program
Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty was built on a number of things.
Elite recruiting, remarkable player development and a high level of coaching prowess have certainly played a large part in Saban winning six national titles in 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Another aspect of this run, though, which may not get as much attention, is the offseason strength and conditioning program that Saban installed at Alabama. He hired Scott Cochran as his head strength and conditioning coach when he arrived at Alabama in 2007 and Cochran stayed in the role for his first 13 years before leaving ahead of the 2020 season to become Georgia's special teams coordinator.
This collaboration led to remarkable results and the birth of the "Bama Table," an oft-referenced allusion to how players at Alabama under Saban became the gold standard for an offseason conditioning program leading to elite physical results.
As such, any player who was at Alabama during Saban's tenure is going to know a thing or two about how intense and effective the best offseason programs can be.
That makes what Alabama transfers Malik Benson and TJ Ferguson said about FSU's Tour of Duty offseason program during their introductory interviews Tuesday that much more impactful.
"It's definitely challenging. I see why Florida State does what they do because of this conditioning program..." Benson said. "It makes you realize that it's mind over matter. When your mind and body wants to tell you to quit, you've just got to shut that off and you've just got to keep going."
FSU's Tour of Duty, led by FSU director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms and his staff, has been discussed within the program as a major reason for the Seminoles' turnaround under head coach Mike Norvell.
"Built By Storms" is a saying that has been shared by members of the team on social media and in interviews, and Storms is regularly lauded in Norvell's postgame locker-room speeches after tough victories.
This praise from players who have been through Alabama's grueling offseason program certainly validates how impactful Tour of Duty is for the season ahead.
Benson was just at Alabama for a single season, meaning he may have missed the full experience of an extended time in the program. However, Ferguson is transferring to FSU after spending three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
The offensive lineman grees that Tour of Duty measures up favorably to what Alabama does. And he's seen first-hand the difference it can make over the course of a season, something he anticipates will again happen at FSU.
"I feel like it's about the same. Offseason workouts are going to be a grind anywhere you go, especially a program like here or Alabama. Two programs with a rich history and great programs at the moment, the offseason is where it's made, where it's built up," Ferguson said. "Tour of Duty, I feel like it's a grind, it's tough, but it's needed. When you get into the fourth quarter of a conference (game), you dig back to your roots, which is going to be Tour of Duty, and think, 'I was working harder than them this offseason. They didn't do what I did.' "
