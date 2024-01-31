Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty was built on a number of things.

Elite recruiting, remarkable player development and a high level of coaching prowess have certainly played a large part in Saban winning six national titles in 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Another aspect of this run, though, which may not get as much attention, is the offseason strength and conditioning program that Saban installed at Alabama. He hired Scott Cochran as his head strength and conditioning coach when he arrived at Alabama in 2007 and Cochran stayed in the role for his first 13 years before leaving ahead of the 2020 season to become Georgia's special teams coordinator.

This collaboration led to remarkable results and the birth of the "Bama Table," an oft-referenced allusion to how players at Alabama under Saban became the gold standard for an offseason conditioning program leading to elite physical results.

As such, any player who was at Alabama during Saban's tenure is going to know a thing or two about how intense and effective the best offseason programs can be.

That makes what Alabama transfers Malik Benson and TJ Ferguson said about FSU's Tour of Duty offseason program during their introductory interviews Tuesday that much more impactful.

"It's definitely challenging. I see why Florida State does what they do because of this conditioning program..." Benson said. "It makes you realize that it's mind over matter. When your mind and body wants to tell you to quit, you've just got to shut that off and you've just got to keep going."