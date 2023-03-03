Kayden Lyles never played a game at Florida State. After transferring from Wisconsin, the center suffered an injury in preseason camp and missed all of the 2022 season.

But Lyles was often watching his Seminoles teammates, learning from them and soaking up knowledge from Alex Atkins and the coaching staff. Lyles recently accepted a graduate assistant job at Oregon State.

"He was in high demand," Atkins said on Friday. "I’ll be working for him probably in the near future."

Lyles played in 34 games at Wisconsin and made 16 starts, including some on the defensive line. He transferred to FSU, went through spring practices and was expected to compete with Maurice Smith at center.

When Mike Norvell announced Lyles' injury on Aug. 10, FSU's coach called him an "incredible person."

"He's going to be actively a part of what we're doing but just unfortunately won't be able to be on the field this year," Norvell said.

While issues with his knee forced him to the sideline, Lyles kept learning. And FSU's offensive coordinator/offensive line coach was willing to teach.

"That was one of the biggest compliments I’ve had in my life was a player that transferred in and never played a snap for me and was around my coaching staff for basically a spring and a camp and told me he wanted to stay and learn," Atkins said. "He wanted to adapt my coaching style in his repertoire. This is a guy who played for some good O-line coaches. So that was a big compliment to me.

"Challenging myself to make sure I’m pouring into the individual, whether there is a payoff for me or not. He never played a snap for me but I wanted to make sure I stayed to my word and challenged him on everything else that I told him I was going to challenge him on."

Alex Atkins 'blessed' to be coaching at FSU