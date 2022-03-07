Alex Atkins settles into new role as FSU Football's offensive coordinator

"It's very similar to any other position coach that does it, I'm just more focused on that position."

"I'm the offensive line coach," Atkins said. "So, I focus a lot on the box, the O-line, the tight ends and the running backs. I can see that in (my) vision. But then I go back and watch the outsides. Then also I can tell what's going on based on the result of the play.

After all, he's still coaching the offensive line, too. That will continue to be his main priority during practice.

On Friday, when talking to the media, the former Charlotte offensive coordinator said he didn't think the practices would feel much different than any of the other ones he's been here for over the last two years.

But the Seminoles' new offensive coordinator is in this role with FSU for the first time, and Saturday was his first spring practice in his new job. Today's will be Practice No. 2.

It's not the first time he's been in charge of a college offense, so it's not like this is brand-new territory for Florida State assistant coach Alex Atkins.

As always, there will be a lot of attention focused on his position group this spring.

And for the first time since he's been here, and really the first time around these parts in a good, long while, there will be a whole lot of available bodies for spring practice.

On Saturday, the Seminoles actually had a first-team, a second-team and a third-team offensive line. Almost all of them scholarship linemen. Which means the Seminoles will have a chance to establish quality depth up front and will definitely have better competition — and more options — than they've had in recent years.

"You have limited opportunities to get better at this game," Atkins said. "Injuries cost that a lot and you've got to catch up. So, having everybody available to get better and to work, it helps everybody get better. Because you're talking about competition; you’ve still got a little something in you when you see somebody else pushing a little bit further.

"So, you see that out of the corner of your eye, and you say, 'Well let me do a little more, too.’ So, there's still a competition in it, but also we've got to maximize and get better. Whatever we are deficient in, we've got to focus on that and get after it."

The Seminoles return 80 percent of their starting offensive line from a season ago and added a talented and experienced transfer in Wisconsin's Kayden Lyles. They also brought in a transfer from Lamar, Bless Harris, who has a chance to be in the rotation this year.

But what also excites Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell is that there are a number of younger players — like Thomas Shrader, Bryson Estes, Lloyd Willis and Rod Orr -- who have a chance to get valuable reps this spring and perhaps become contributing pieces for the Seminoles up front.

And they'll be doing it alongside some guys who have played a whole lot of college football in their careers already.

"It's a better standard of how we want our room to operate," Atkins said. "Because we have guys that have been there with me and know what it needs to look like and what I expect. So, I would say guys are just more comfortable because they're not having to rotate at too many other positions. But we'll still cross-train. That's always going to be a part of it.

"And we have more guys than we've ever had in a spring practice ... so that helps them get a bit of a break to be honest with you. We don't want them taking too many reps."