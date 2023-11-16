Kalen DeLoach had 10 tackles and two sacks against Miami. An easy decision to have the linebacker break the rock.

Jarrian Jones had the game-sealing interception in the final minute of the win. Another easy decision to have the defensive back break the rock.

But the Seminoles weren’t done yet.

“The next thing I know they are chanting my name,” punter Alex Mastromanno told the Osceola. “I got to break it, which was pretty cool.

“It was really humbling because punters and specialists aren’t normally in the limelight. At the end of the day I’m just the beneficiary of my teammates around me. Our snapper, shielders and gunners getting down the field, I’m just a part of the punt unit.”

Mastromanno, who is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, has been so valuable that everyone from coach Mike Norvell to assistant coaches John Papuchis and Adam Fuller and FSU teammates are pointing out his significant contributions toward the Seminoles’ 10-0 season. While FSU has likely punted more often (42 times) than coaches, players and fans might want, he is averaging a career-best 46.8 yards per punt — a full five yards per punt better than his 2022 average.

“I think Alex has come a really long way in terms of his understanding of ball control and game situation,” Papuchis said. “I can’t stand here and take any credit for any of that, though. That’s just something he has an innate feel for. It’s one of the advantages of having the Aussie-style punter because of his background playing Australian Rules Football. His ability to control the ball put a little bit of different spin on it.

“I don’t know if you noticed, the one that went out at the (Pitt) 9, that was on purpose that he kind of hit it sideways so that it would have that spin on it. That’s all him. That’s stuff that he works on during the offseason and during practice, and I trust him to use his judgment on when the situation applies for him to execute whatever kick is best.”

There are plenty of numbers connected with punting, from distance to touchbacks, fair catches, 50-plus-yard punts and inside-the-20 punts. Mastromanno places the highest emphasis on net punting, which is the distance of his punt minus that of the return. If there is any.

FSU’s 44.2 net yards per punt leads the ACC and reflects the benefits of his Australian football style, hang time and the ability of FSU’s gunners to have extra time to run downfield and force fair catches or down punts. The net-punt average is significantly better than FSU's in 2022 (37.9 yards), showing Mastromanno’s progress as well as those of the gunners.

“I feel like net punts is pretty reliable to go off and that’s what I hold myself to,” Mastromanno said.