FSU sports information

Florida State redshirt junior Alex Mastromanno is one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation’s top punter by the Augusta Sports Council.

Mastromanno is FSU’s first finalist for the award, which dates back to 2000.

The Melbourne, Australia, native has averaged 46.0 yards on 51 punts this season, with 17 traveling over 50 yards and 22 downed inside the 20-yard line. Mastromanno’s 46.0 average ranks No. 13 nationally, while Florida State is No. 4 nationally with a net average of 43.5 yards.

Against Clemson and Miami, Mastromanno kicked a career-high four 50-yard punts. Against the Hurricanes, a 52-yard punt was downed at the 2-yard line, a 55-yarder was fair caught at the Miami 18, a 51-yarder out of bounds at the Miami 5 and another 51-yard punt downed at the Miami 16. His three other punts that day traveled 44, 44 and 46 yards.

His four punts at Clemson traveled 59, 57, 52 and 51 yards, with the latter downed at the 3-yard line.

Mastromanno had a season-high 59-yard punt against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He was a Ray’s 8 National Punter of the Week against Clemson and Pitt.

Mastromanno began the season with three punts against No. 5 LSU with a long of 51 yards. He has a 50-yard punt in 9 of 12 games this season.

If Mastromanno maintains his 46.0 average, he would finish second in FSU single-season history. For his career, Mastromanno has punted 181 times with a 43.6 average, 34 50-yard punts and 61 downed inside the 20.

The finalists for the 2023 Ray Guy Award are Mastromanno, Matt Hayball of Vanderbilt and Tory Taylor of Iowa. A winner will be named during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN December 8. Fans can vote for Mastromanno on the Ray Guy Award web site.

Alex Mastromanno: A field-flipping, pin-'em-deep punting maestro