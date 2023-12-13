FSU sports information

Florida State redshirt junior punter Alex Mastromanno was named a second-team All-American Wednesday by The Sporting News, one week after also earning second-team All-America honors from CBS Sports/247Sports.

Mastromanno was one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented to the nation’s top punter.

The Melbourne, Australia, native has averaged 45.3 yards on 60 punts this season, with 17 traveling over 50 yards, 24 downed inside the 20-yard line and 35 fair catches. Mastromanno’s average ranks 19th nationally and third in the ACC, while Florida State is No. 5 nationally with a net average of 43.2 yards.

Mastromanno punted nine times in the ACC Championship Game against No. 14 Louisville, with a career-high seven punts being fair caught.

Against Clemson and Miami, Mastromanno kicked a career-high four 50-yard punts. Against the Hurricanes, a 52-yard punt was downed at the 2-yard line, a 55-yarder was fair caught at the Miami 18, a 51-yarder out of bounds at the Miami 5 and another 51-yard punt downed at the Miami 16. His three other punts that day traveled 44, 44 and 46 yards.

His four punts at Clemson traveled 59, 57, 52 and 51 yards, with the latter downed at the 3-yard line.

Mastromanno had a season-high 59-yard punt against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He was a Ray’s 8 National Punter of the Week against Clemson and Pitt.

Mastromanno is fourth in FSU single-season history with a 45.3 average, just 0.6 yards per punt behind No. 2. For his career, Mastromanno has punted 190 times with a 43.5 average, 34 50-yard punts and 63 downed inside the 20.

No. 4 Florida State (13-0) will face No. 6 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.