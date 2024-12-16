Alex Mastromanno, Ryan Fitzgerald selected to AP All-American teams

Florida State senior punter Alex Mastromanno was named an Associated Press first-team All-American on Monday. Senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was a third-team selection.

Mastromanno previously earned first-team honors from Walter Camp and the AFCA and is FSU’s first consensus All-American punter since Shawn Powell in 2011. He is Florida State’s first AP All-American first-team punter.

Mastromanno was also FSU's first finalist for the Ray Guy Award. He led all punters in the country this season (49.3 yards) and was among the national leaders in net punting. His 49.3-yard average set an ACC record. Mastromanno has the most punts (252) and total punting yards (11,304) in program history. He had an average of 45.6 net yards per punt.

Fitzgerald was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. He made 13 of 13 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 5 from 50 or more yards. Fitzgerald made 58 of 74 field-goal attempts in his career, including 19 of 21 in 2023.

And he also joined rare company: Fitzgerald and Roberto Aguayo are the only players in program history to make their first 13 field goal attempts in a season. Aguayo was FSU’s last All-American kicker, earning first-team honors each year from 2013-15.

Mastromanno was also Fitzgerald's holder. Fitzgerald joined Mastromanno on the first team from the AFCA, becoming the first punter and kicker duo from the same school to earn first-team honors from the AFCA in the same season.

FSU sports information contributed to this report