All-ACC: Alex Mastromanno makes first team, Ryan Fitzgerald on second team

Punter Alex Mastromanno was selected to the All-ACC first team, while kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made the second team in voting that was released on Tuesday.
Mastromanno is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, while Fitzgerald is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.
Defensive back AZ Thomas as well as defensive tackles Darrell Jackson and Josh Farmer were named honorable-mention picks.
Mastromanno is the Seminoles’ first All-ACC first-team punter since Shawn Powell in 2011. Last year, Mastromanno was a second-team All-ACC selection and second-team All-American.
Mastromanno set the ACC record with his 49.3 yards-per-punt average this season, topping the previous mark of 48.0 set in 2020. Nationally, Mastromanno leads the country in average and with 30 50-yard punts.
Fitzgerald was 13 for 13 on field goals in 2024, including 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards to tie the school record. His 13 field goals without a miss are the most in the country this season.
Thomas finished second on the team with 52 tackles and four pass breakups. He added 1.5 tackles for loss and his interception came in Saturday’s season finale against Florida.
Farmer registered 32 tackles over 12 games, including eight tackles for loss and a team-high four sacks. His six quarterback hurries were also most on the team.
Jackson also had 32 tackles, with four tackles for loss and a career-high 3.5 sacks. He added a pass breakup, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries.
All-ACC teams
First-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Cam Ward – Miami (207)
RB – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (207)
RB – Brashard Smith – SMU (163)
WR – Xaver Restrepo – Miami (205)
WR – Ja’Corey Brooks – Louisville (196)
WR – Antonio Williams – Clemson (117)
TE – Oronde Gadsden II – Syracuse (178)
AP – Desmond Reid – Pitt (122)
OT – Blake Miller – Clemson (98)
OT – Ozzy Trapilo – Boston College (96)
OG – Willie Lampkin – North Carolina (133)
OG – Keylan Rutledge – Georgia Tech (84)
C – Drew Kendall – Boston College (85)
Defense
DE – Donovan Ezeiruaku – Boston College (188)
DE – Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech (169)
DT – Aeneas Peebles – Virginia Tech (108)
DT – Simeon Barrow, Jr. – Miami (91) (tie)
DT – Jared Harrison-Hunte – SMU (91) tie
LB – Kyle Louis – Pitt (150)
LB – Barrett Carter – Clemson (132)
LB – Teddye Buchanan – California (128)
CB – Nohl Williams – California (187)
CB – Chandler Rivers – Duke (139)
S – Jonas Sanker – Virginia (102)
S- Isaiah Nwokobia – SMU (97)
Specialists
PK – Andy Borregales – Miami (123)
P – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (186)
SP – Desmond Reid – Pitt (120)
Second-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Kyle McCord – Syracuse (92)
RB – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (134)
RB – Isaac Brown – Louisville (88)
WR – Trebor Pena – Syracuse (115)
WR – Jackson Meeks – Syracuse (110)
WR – Elic Ayomanor – Stanford (101)
TE – Elijah Arroyo – Miami (64)
AP – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (81)
OT – Brian Parker – Duke (95)
OT – Francis Mauigoa – Miami (90)
OG – Caleb Kings – Duke (68)
OG – Marcus Tate – Clemson (65)
C – Jakai Clark – SMU (64)
Defense
DE – T.J. Parker – Clemson (102)
DE – Ashton Gillotte – Louisville (54)
DT – Jordan van den Berg – Georgia Tech (53)
DT – Kendy Charles – Duke (46)
LB – Kobe Wilson – SMU (88)
LB – Francisco Mauigoa – Miami (76)
LB – Branson Combs – Wake Forest (65)
CB – Avieon Terrell – Clemson (101)
CB – Quincy Riley – Louisville (79)
S – Terry Moore – Duke (86)
S – Mishael Powell – Miami (82) tie
S – Donovan McMillon – Pitt (82) tie
Specialists
PK – Ryan Fitzgerald – Florida State (96)
P – Lachlan Wilson – California (67)
SP – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (81)
Third-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Kevin Jennings – SMU (53)
RB – Phil Mafah – Clemson (74)
RB- Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (48)
WR – Malachi Fields – Virginia (78)
WR – Jordan Moore – Duke (68)
WR – Eli Pancol – Duke (60)
TE – Jake Briningstool – Clemson (47)
AP – Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (60)
OT – PJ Williams – SMU (83)
OT – Jordan Williams – Georgia Tech (61)
OG – Logan Parr – SMU (63)
OG – Walker Parks – Clemson (56)
C – Zeke Correll – NC State (50)
Defense
DE – Xavier Carlton – California (53)
DE – Darin Vann – NC State (38)
DT – Payton Page – Clemson (41)
DT – Cam Horsley – Boston College (40) tie
DT – Jahvaree Ritzie – North Carolina (40) tie
LB – Rasheem Biles – Pitt (63)
LB – Ozzie Nicholas – Duke (52)
LB – Kyle Efford – Georgia Tech (47)
CB – Clarence Lewis – Syracuse (56)
CB – Mansoor Delane – Virginia Tech (50)
S – Nick Andersen – Wake Forest (64)
S – Craig Woodson – California (54)
Specialists
PK – Ben Sauls – Pitt (91)
P – Peter Moore – Virginia Tech (55)
SP – Jaylin Lane – Virginia Tech (64)
Honorable Mention All-ACC
QB – Cade Klubnik – Clemson (44)
QB – Tyler Shough – Louisville (16)
RB – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (44)
RB – Desmond Reid – Pitt (33)
RB – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (28)
RB – Damien Martinez – Miami (17)
WR – Konata Mumpfield – Pitt (36)
WR – Jacolby George – Miami (31)
WR – Taylor Morin – Wake Forest (29)
WR – Malik Rutherford – Georgia Tech (22)
WR – Eric Singleton, Jr. – Georgia Tech (20)
WR – Keyshawn Smith, SMU (19)
WR – Lewis Bond, Boston College (18)
TE – Jack Endries – California (29)
TE – Gavin Bartholomew – Pitt (27)
TE – RJ Maryland – SMU (17)
AP – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (47)
AP – Isaac Brown – Louisville (33)
AP – Nohl Williams – California (26)
AP – Roderick Daniels Jr. – SMU (24)
OT – Corey Robinson II – Georgia Tech (55)
OT – Monroe Mills – Louisville (50)
OT – Tristan Leigh – Clemson (42)
OT – Jalen Rivers – Miami (41)
OT – Xavier Chaplin – Virginia Tech (32)
OT – Savion Washington – Syracuse (28)
OT – Howard Sampson – North Carolina (21)
OG – Justin Osborne – SMU (55)
OG – Anez Cooper – Miami (48)
OG – Michael Gonzalez – Louisville (46)
OG – Kaden Moore – Virginia Tech (35)
OG – Matt Gulbin – Wake Forest (35)
OG – Jack Conley – Boston College (32)
OG – Jakob Bradford – Syracuse (27)
OG – Logan Taylor – Boston College (25)
OG – Timothy McKay – NC State (25)
C – Zach Carpenter – Miami (36)
C – Weston Franklin – Georgia Tech (36)
C – Pete Nygra – Louisville (34)
C – Ryan Linthicum – Clemson (30)
C – Brian Stevens – Virginia (27)
C – Luke Petitbon – Wake Forest (21)
DE – Fadil Diggs – Syracuse (32)
DE – Wes Williams – Duke (31)
DE – Peter Woods – Clemson (27)
DE – Tyler Baron – Miami (24)
DE – Elijah Roberts – SMU (23)
DE – Rueben Bain, Jr. – Miami (18)
DT – Zeek Biggers – Georgia Tech (32)
DT – Kevin Pointer – Wake Forest (31)
DT – Joshua Farmer – Florida State (30)
DT – Ramon Puryear – Louisville (29)
DT – DeMonte Capehart – Clemson (27)
DT – Aaron Hall – Duke (25)
DT – Akheem Mesidor – Miami (25)
DT – Kori Roberson Jr. – SMU (24)
DT – Darrell Jackson Jr. – Florida State (24)
DT – Nick James – Pitt (23)
LB – Ahmad Walker – SMU (46)
LB – Wade Woodaz – Clemson (45)
LB – Xavier Carlton – California (43)
LB – Justin Barron – Syracuse (40)
LB – Power Echols – North Carolina (35)
LB – Stanquan Clark – Louisville (29)
LB – Marlowe Wax – Syracuse (27)
LB – Cade Uluave – California (26)
LB – Sean Brown – NC State (23)
LB – Alex Howard – Duke (23)
LB – Tre Freeman – Duke (18)
LB – Kam Robinson – Virginia (18)
CB – Dorian Strong – Virginia Tech (46)
CB – OJ Frederique – Miami (26)
CB – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (25)
CB – Corey Thornton – Louisville (25)
CB – Brandon Crossley – SMU (23)
CB – Azareye’h Thomas – Florida State (20)
S – R.J. Mickens – Clemson (52)
S – Ahmaad Moses – SMU (36)
S – Jaylen Stinson – Duke (33)
S – Jonathan McGill – SMU (31)
S – Bishop Fitzgerald – NC State (27)
S – Khalil Barnes – Clemson (22)
PK – Collin Rogers – SMU (54)
PK – John Love – Virginia Tech (23)
PK – Brock Travelstead – Louisville (19)
P – Jack Stonehouse – Syracuse (53)
P – Kade Reynoldson – Duke (35)
P – Daniel Sparks – Virginia (17)
SP – Antonio Williams – Clemson (45)
SP – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (41)
SP – Collin Rogers – SMU (35)
SP – Que’Sean Brown – Duke (28)