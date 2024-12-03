All-ACC: Alex Mastromanno makes first team, Ryan Fitzgerald on second team

Punter Alex Mastromanno was selected to the All-ACC first team, while kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made the second team in voting that was released on Tuesday.

Mastromanno is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, while Fitzgerald is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.

Defensive back AZ Thomas as well as defensive tackles Darrell Jackson and Josh Farmer were named honorable-mention picks.

Mastromanno is the Seminoles’ first All-ACC first-team punter since Shawn Powell in 2011. Last year, Mastromanno was a second-team All-ACC selection and second-team All-American.

Mastromanno set the ACC record with his 49.3 yards-per-punt average this season, topping the previous mark of 48.0 set in 2020. Nationally, Mastromanno leads the country in average and with 30 50-yard punts.

Fitzgerald was 13 for 13 on field goals in 2024, including 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards to tie the school record. His 13 field goals without a miss are the most in the country this season.

Thomas finished second on the team with 52 tackles and four pass breakups. He added 1.5 tackles for loss and his interception came in Saturday’s season finale against Florida.

Farmer registered 32 tackles over 12 games, including eight tackles for loss and a team-high four sacks. His six quarterback hurries were also most on the team.

Jackson also had 32 tackles, with four tackles for loss and a career-high 3.5 sacks. He added a pass breakup, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries.