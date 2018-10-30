There has been no official word.

Willie Taggart wouldn't say on Monday. And offensive coordinator Walt Bell wouldn't say on Tuesday.

But there is at least a chance the Florida State Seminoles will have a new starting quarterback this weekend at N.C. State.

Sophomore James Blackman, who came in late in the Clemson game for an injured Deondre Francois, met with the media on Tuesday morning. And he said he's ready to go if he gets the nod against the Wolfpack.

Then again, he said he's been ready to go all season. He prepares the same way whether he's getting first-team reps or not.

"It don't change at all," Blackman said about his preparation. "I've been working all my life, and I come to work every day, whether I'm the starter or not."

Offensive coordinator Walt Bell said he was pleased with how the Belle Glade native played in his two series against Clemson -- the first of which ended in a 73-yard touchdown to freshman Keyshawn Helton. On the play, Blackman avoided pressure in the pocket, stepped up and then found Helton alone on the sideline.

Helton then outraced the Clemson secondary for the lone touchdown of the game for the Seminoles.

""I was excited to see him play well, to go out there and do his job," Bell said of Blackman. "He made a few (plays). He wasn't perfect either. There's always room for improvement. Took a sack he didn't have to take, trying to running around and make a play, which in that situation I get. You're trying to do something.

"There's a couple of things we can clean up with. Just excited for him. If there is a kid that could possibly deserve it, it's him."

That's been talked about all season, really.

Even when Blackman lost the job to Francois, he remained upbeat. Remained engaged. Remained involved. He's one of the most vocal players on the team. And just about every teammate that talks about the sophomore QB does so with reverence.

"That's a true teammate right there," tight end Gabe Nabers said. "He comes to work every day with the same attitude, no matter what the circumstances. He's a team player. He cares about the overall outcome of the team at the end of the week.

"Week in, week out, day in, day out, he's out here. He's always committing extra time, making sure everyone knows what they have assignment-wise. And the energy he brings to us at practices and game days, it can't be matched. He's a great guy."

Blackman was asked about that very thing on Tuesday.

Why, even though he's taken just one meaningful snap all season, has he been so upbeat and so encouraging?

"That's just my lifestyle, man," Blackman said. "I just wake up every morning thankful I get to play this game every day, come out here and get better. I just love it. I just appreciate this game and thankful for the gift God has given me."

Whether that will include a start this weekend remains to be seen. But Blackman did say he feels more comfortable with the offense now than he did earlier this year, most notably with his accuracy.

"I think I came in a little bit off target," Blackman said.

For the season, in obviously very limited reps, Blackman is 4 of 5 through the air. With the lone touchdown coming on the pass to Helton.

Will he get more reps this weekend?

Nobody is saying right now. All Taggart said on Monday was that Francois will have to be healthy enough to practice some this week to get the nod Saturday.

Either way, James Blackman is going to be James Blackman.

"I just know great things are coming," he said. "I'm just behind my players, my teammates, 100 percent."

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council