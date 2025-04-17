All FSU athletic home events this weekend canceled due to campus shooting

After a mass shooting on campus Thursday afternoon, all Florida State athletic events through Sunday have been canceled.

FSU shared this information just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, about two hours after a report that there was an active shooter in FSU's student union. While information is still being gathered, early reports indicate at least six people have been injured and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and one shooter has been apprehended and is in custody.

With much of campus shut down and students/faculty slowly being evacuated, athletic events are taking a backseat.

Scheduled FSU events on campus this weekend that have been canceled are an FSU baseball series vs. Virginia, which was set to run Thursday through Saturday, and FSU softball's final home series of the regular season vs. Georgia Tech on Friday through Sunday.

It's not yet clear if FSU football practices scheduled for Thursday and Saturday fall under the home athletic events category and have also been canceled.

Per FSU's release, further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available.