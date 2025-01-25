Amari Clemons a frequent visitor at FSU, this time bringing his family

This Saturday, however, Clemons brought an additional visitor with him on his visit — his mother.

Marianna (Fla.) running back Amari Clemons has been a frequent visitor to Florida State the last two months. In addition to a visit in December, Clemons has spent the last two Saturdays on Florida State’s campus for junior day visits.

“This visit wasn’t all about me,” Clemons said on what made this visit different. “It was all about my mom, my siblings, getting them here and getting them to see what I see.”

“They loved it. They liked the experience. Seeing the field, seeing the weight room, seeing the treatment, seeing everything they wanted to see. I think it was a great experience for all,” Clemons later added.

Despite Amari having been on campus, this was his mother’s first time visiting Florida State. Clemons has openly said that Florida State keeps getting frequent visits because it’s an hour from his hometown. It’s something his mom also appreciates.

“This is so close to being home,” Amari said. “I think that means a lot. Playing in your own backyard, it’s not a bad idea.”

Frequent visits also allow Clemons to continue his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson.

“Coach YAC sends running backs to the league. Not saying that any other coach doesn’t either. But he’s a great coach. He tells me what I don’t want to hear and he keeps it real with me. There’s a lot to the relationship,” Clemons said. “My fit here, I think it would be great. I still have a lot of stuff to think about, having time. But it’s really good for me.”

Following his visit in December, Clemons stated that Florida State was a top school for him. After two consecutive visits, that remains to be the case. While he doesn’t have an official top group of schools, Florida State remains a place that he can see himself at as the Seminoles sit among the top of his recruitment.

“Every time I come to Florida State, it doesn’t feel like a recruiting process here. It feels like I’m comfortable. I’m dressing comfortable. I got on a jacket, sweatpants and Crocs. Usually I have a tendency to try to look presentable, where I just come here looking like I woke up,” Clemons joked.

Clemons does intend to officially visit Florida State in the summer, but plans to take a recruiting break following junior day visits.

Clemons may visit Florida next week but that visit is currently up-in-the-air.

