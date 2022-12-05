The transfer portal doors officially opened on Monday, and Amari Gainer has made his decision to leave Florida State.

Gainer had 210 tackles in his FSU career. He was limited due to injury in 2022, playing seven games and recording 17 tackles and a sack.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gainer had 17 starts in his first three full seasons (2019-21).

He thanked God and his family for their support. Amari's dad, Herb, was an FSU receiver in the 1980s.

"To all my teammates, thanks for becoming my brothers and being what I needed while here at Florida State University," Gainer posted on Twitter. "To the coaches/trainers that have helped develop me as a person and player, thank you. To my fans/supporters I want to thank you for your endless support. Now it's time to do what' best for my future and family. I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer. God bless."

FSU coach Mike Norvell praised Gainer on Twitter after he announced his decision.

"Such an incredible young man!" Norvell posted. "Honored for the opportunity to coach him, great leader and explosive player. Will be a great asset to a program. @KeepCLIMBing Will always be a Nole! #NoleFamily."