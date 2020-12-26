American Heritage DE Thomas savors winning state title on FSU's field
Playing for a state championship is a special accomplishment for all high school football players, but getting to do it this past weekend inside Doak Campbell Stadium was even more exciting for American Heritage defensive end Richard Thomas.
The 2022 prospect, who previously played for Deerfield Beach, says he and his family have always loved the Florida State Seminoles. Competing on their home field and winning the Class 5A state title was something he never expected.
"It means a lot playing here for the state title," Thomas said. "When I was young, my dad was a big fan of the 'Noles, and I was as well ... and still am when it comes to Florida State. We would watch every game on TV."
Florida State has been very active in Thomas' recruitment for quite some time, and the Seminoles offered him early in the process.
Though he plays strongside defensive end in high school, his main recruiter has been longtime defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.
"I talk with Coach Haggins the most," Thomas said. "I like him a lot. He's a very humble person."
According to Thomas, the schools that are pushing the hardest for him right now are Florida State, LSU and Penn State. Several other schools are also in the mix, however, as he holds offers from North Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina and others.
This wasn't the three-star prospect's first visit to Tallahassee, as he made his way to FSU shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting.
