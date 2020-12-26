Playing for a state championship is a special accomplishment for all high school football players, but getting to do it this past weekend inside Doak Campbell Stadium was even more exciting for American Heritage defensive end Richard Thomas.

The 2022 prospect, who previously played for Deerfield Beach, says he and his family have always loved the Florida State Seminoles. Competing on their home field and winning the Class 5A state title was something he never expected.

"It means a lot playing here for the state title," Thomas said. "When I was young, my dad was a big fan of the 'Noles, and I was as well ... and still am when it comes to Florida State. We would watch every game on TV."

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***